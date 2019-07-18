Sawyer Racanelli, a 2020 UW football commit and incoming senior at Hockinson High School, will miss the 2019 season with a torn ACL, his father Josh Racanelli told The Columbian Thursday.

The Brush Prairie, Wash. native suffered a non-contact injury in June during a scrimmage, his father said. Sawyer is expected to have reconstructive surgery next week in Seattle.

“Thank you to everyone for the thoughts and prayers,” Sawyer tweeted Thursday afternoon. “It means a lot to have everybody’s support and I can assure you that I will be back and better than before.”

The former 2A Washington player of the year powered Hockinson to its second consecutive undefeated season and rushed for five touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown in the championship game vs. Lynden. Racanelli starred at wide receiver and linebacker for the Hawks, tallying 101 catches for 1,764 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns, rushed for 207 yards and 11 scores, threw three touchdown passes and piled up three return scores as well. On the defensive side, he finished with 83 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

Racenelli, who had offers from UCLA, Arizona, Boise State, Michigan, California and others, committed to Washington on May 17.

“He’s actually the highest-rated three-star in the state of Washington, and I think he’s going to have a very good chance to end up being a four-star,” 247Sports national editor Brandon Huffman said in May. “I love him. I’m on record already saying he’s probably already my favorite football player in this class in the state of Washington. The way I waxed poetic about (2019 UW linebacker signee) Josh Calvert last year, that’s how I feel about Racanelli.”

While the injury will sideline Racanelli for his senior season, he’s likely to be fully healthy when he arrives at UW.