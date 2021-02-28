PULLMAN — The Washington State women closed out the regular season Sunday the same way they began it, with a victory over rival Washington, 61-52.
Johanna Teder made five three-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Cougars (11-10, 9-10 Pac-12) to their first series sweep over UW since 2013-14. The Cougars finished with their first winning regular-season record since 2014-15.
The Huskies (6-13, 3-13), seeded No. 11, will open the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday in Las Vegas against No. 6 seed Colorado at 8 p.m. The Cougars, seeded No. 7, will play No. 10 seed Utah at 5 p.m.
The Huskies led by as much as 11 points, 42-31, with 8:09 left in the third quarter, but a seven-minute scoring drought curtailed all the momentum they had. While the Huskies struggled offensively, the Cougars went on a 14-0 scoring run before Tameiya Sadler hit a layup that made the score 45-44 in WSU’s favor heading to the final 10 minutes.
The Cougars extended their scoring run to 21-2 into the fourth quarter before Alexis Griggsby converted on a layup to momentarily stop the bleeding. Darcy Rees hit a three-pointer with 4:42 remaining that cut the Cougars’ lead to two, 54-52, but the Huskies went the rest of the way without scoring a point.
Rees led UW with 14 points, including 3 of 4 from three-point range. Haley Van Dyke was held scoreless in the second half and settled for 11 points. Quay Miller scored 10.
Teder also had a team-high seven rebounds and a career-best five assists.
WSU freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 13 points and Bella Murekatete had 12.
