Welcome to the Pac-12 Tina Langley.

The new Washington women’s basketball coach has struggled during her first foray against Pac-12 teams and lost six in a row following Sunday’s 57-43 defeat against Washington State at Alaska Airlines Arena

The losing streak includes a handful of heartbreaking single-digit defeats. Perhaps the most painful setback was Friday’s 60-56 overtime loss at Washington State when UW converted just 6 of 21 free throws and led by nine points with less than five minutes left in regulation.

In Sunday’s rematch, Washington kept pace for three quarters until the Cougars, which outscored UW 16-8 in the fourth quarter, turned up the defensive intensity and literally ran away from a Husky team that looked tired and lethargic.

Haley Van Dyke finished with a team-high 17 points for Washington (5-9 and 0-6 Pac-12) while no other Husky had more than seven points.

This is the longest stretch of losses for Langley since she began her coaching career with seven straight losses when she took over a Rice team that finished 9-22 in 2015-16.

WSU junior guard Johanna Teder made the play of the day – and perhaps the season – when she tossed a shot from beyond half court that beat the first quarter buzzer, sailed 50 feet and splashed in the net for a highlight three-pointer that gave the Cougars a 15-10 lead.

Washington State stretched its advantage to 22-10 midway in the second quarter before UW ended the period with an 11-2 run. Husky senior guard Missy Peterson capped the scoring with an off-balance mid-range jumper as time expired in the first half.

Washington, trailed 24-21 at the break, surged out in front and went up 30-28 after Nancy Mulkey’s three-pointer with 6:51 left in the third.

The Cougars countered with a 13-5 run to reclaim the lead and pull ahead 41-35 heading to the fourth.

The Huskies never got closer than four points the rest of the way.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored a game-high 19 points and Teder had 16 for WSU (13-6 and 5-3).