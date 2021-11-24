Nevada denied the Washington men’s basketball team an unblemished mark at the Crossover Classic and handed the Huskies a deflating 81-62 defeat Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

UW had won two straight games the previous two days before the setback dropped it to 4-3 on the season.

Washington hasn’t won three straight games since Dec. 23, 2019.

The Huskies host Winthrop (2-3) on Saturday in Seattle.

Here are three impressions from UW’s loss to Nevada.

Brown needs help

Terrell Brown Jr., who began the game leading the Pac-12 in scoring with 23 points per game, drew a lot of attention from Nevada, which used an extra defender to deter his dribble drives into the paint.

Brown still managed to score 19 on 7-of-15 shooting, but no other UW player scored in double figures.

The Huskies have been able to rely heavily on Brown, but they need to develop more reliable offensive options.

Theoretically, Jamal Bey or Daejon Davis would assume the secondary scoring roles, but they’ve been mired in slow starts to begin the season.

Davis disappeared offensively in the second half after scoring all seven of his points in the first half. Meanwhile, Bey tallied eight points on 3-for-9 shooting.

After seven games, it’s painfully obvious Washington will have difficulty coaxing points in the paint from its front line.

Rebounding is an issue

Aside from the season opener, Washington has been outrebounded in every game and that’s not a recipe for success.

It was going to be difficult for the Huskies to win the battle of the boards against Nevada, which has two 7-footers in its lineup. However, a 44-25 rebounding disparity that favored the Wolf Pack was too much to overcome.

Normally, Nate Roberts, who collected a career-high 19 boards in the opener, controls the middle for UW, but he played just 12 minutes and finished with two rebounds.

First-half blues

It became apparent that both teams were playing a third game in three days and fatigue was going to be an issue. In the first half, UW and Nevada combined to convert 18 of 57 attempts.

Brown was 1 for 5 from the field in the first half and without his offense, Washington relied on Davis and Emmitt Matthews Jr., who each had seven points before the break.

Nevada seized control early with a 13-2 run to go up 15-7 when Washington answered with 11 unanswered points for an 18-15 lead with less than six minutes left in the first half.

The Wolf Pack finished that half with a 14-9 run to take a 29-27 lead into the locker room.