There was a time not long ago when dazzling displays by freshman guards Keyon Menifield and Koren Johnson would inspire dreams of brighter days ahead for a Washington men’s team that hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2019.

However, the fluidity within college basketball and the annual increase of transfers can make long-term roster planning a futile and seemingly ridiculous pursuit.

Still, Mike Hopkins pondered a future in which Menifield and Johnson grew, developed and played together for several years while comprising a formidable tandem within the UW backcourt.

“Boy, I sure hope that happens,” the Husky coach said weeks ago. “Look, that’s the plan and you just hope things go accordingly. … But, we’ve seen it not just here, but everywhere. There’s so much player movement in today’s game. We’ve benefitted from it, and it’s impacted us negatively as well.

“Sometimes you don’t want to look too far down the road and just take it day by day. We have two really good kids. They’re special right now and we think they can be really special at some point. Now when will that happen? I don’t know, but I want it to happen here for those two.”

Menifield, a 6-foot-1 and 170-pound Flint, Michigan, native, drew early accolades after scoring 21 and 26 points during his first two starts in November.

Advertising

Hopkins wasn’t overly concerned when Menifield didn’t tally more than eight points in the next eight games off the bench and said: “Freshmen go through things like that when they’re figuring out the game and teams are figuring them out, too. It’s that old one step forward and two steps back thing.”

In the past seven games, Menifield is averaging 9.1 points and 3.7 assists. During the span, he’s scored at least 10 points and tallied at least three assists in four games.

Meanwhile, Johnson, a 6-2 and 175-pound Seattle native who starred at Garfield High, offers occasional glimpses of the potential that made him the state’s top recruiting prospect in 2022.

Following a two-game benching for unspecified reasons, Johnson produced his best game of the season: 15 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals in Thursday’s 86-69 win over Stanford.

Menifield also had 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals against the Cardinal.

“They are extremely dynamic in the things they can do,” senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. said. “They’re both great ballhandlers and great passers. Defensively, they have great instincts. They have quick, fast hands. They just change the whole tempo of the game, especially when they’re out there together.”

Advertising

Menifield and Johnson were the catalysts for UW’s 47-29 halftime lead Thursday while combining for 17 points, seven assists and seven steals.

“I can’t explain it being out there on the floor with them,” Brooks said. “They make it so easy for everybody else because they are in the lane. They’re disruptive. They just make the right play every single time. Having those two out there is a blessing because they make it tough on other teams.”

Washington (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12) hosts California (3-14, 2-4) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Since an 0-12 start, the Golden Bears are 3-2.

In the past six seasons, Cal has an 11-66 road record, which includes 0-5 against the Huskies.

Hopkins has repeatedly relied on UW’s veteran backcourt that includes seniors Cole Bajema, PJ Fuller II, Noah Williams and Jamal Bey, but Menifield and Johnson are demanding more minutes and responsibilities.

“Keyon is going to do big things at UDub,” Williams said. “The future is bright for him and Koren. You can already see it.”