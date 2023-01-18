Keion Brooks Jr. found exactly what he was looking for at Washington.

After three years as a role player with the Kentucky Wildcats, the 6-foot-7 forward is enjoying a breakout season at the helm of the Husky men’s basketball team.

“I was at a point where I needed a change and wanted to push myself to see what kind of player I can be,” said Brooks, who initially declared for the NBA draft last April before choosing UW over Arizona and Notre Dame. “I can honestly say, I needed this. I needed this opportunity to find out who I can be on that court.

“And I don’t take none of this for granted. I really don’t. This coaching staff and my teammates have put their trust in me at certain spots to make plays and I take that seriously. I thank them for that and, honestly, I just don’t want to let them down.”

Make no mistake, Brooks still cherishes his time in Lexington, Kentucky, and speaks with admiration and reverence about a Wildcats program that’s steeped in tradition.

“I definitely keep track of UK,” he said. “I love those guys. … I talked to Oscar [Tshiebwe] the other day. He texted me and told me he missed me. I told him, I miss you too, bro, keep fighting and you’ll come out on the other end.

Advertising

“They’re going through it right now just like we were going through it. It happens to everybody.”

Kentucky is 12-6 and seventh in the SEC at 3-3, which has caused consternation to churn high among the team’s rabid fan base.

However, Brooks is preoccupied with restoring Washington’s postseason dreams that took a hit during a 2-7 downturn that included five straight losses.

“Our record doesn’t show how good we feel like we are,” Brooks said. “But beyond that, us sticking together is exactly why I chose to come here. I came here because of the people. They have great people in this program, and that is going to get you a lot further than anything else.”

The Huskies fate is tied inextricably to Brooks, who admittedly is getting comfortable with his new role as a budding star who is responsible for carrying a UW team that’s 11-8 and 3-5 in the Pac-12 before the 6 p.m. Thursday game at Colorado (11-8, 3-5).

Last season, Terrell Brown Jr. was Washington’s go-to star while leading the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.7 points per game and carrying the Huskies to a 17-15 record and fifth-place tie in the league at 11-9. Brown also averaged a league-best 2.2 steals and 4.3 assists, which ranked third.

Advertising

This season, Brooks is having a similar impact with the Huskies. His 16.9 scoring average is third in the Pac-12 while he’s fifth in rebounds (7.3) and eighth in blocks (1.3).

“It’s definitely a new challenge,” Brooks said. “It took me a little bit to figure it out at first. Playing against teams and they’re going to double you and try to get the ball out of your hands. They’ll just randomly run a guy at you just so you got to pass it. It took me a little bit to get used to that.

“I feel like my coaches and teammates stuck with me when I was turning the ball over or just doing some stuff that didn’t really make sense. Through all of that I’ve learned and I feel like I’m doing a great job of passing it and making the right play when those extra defenders come at me.”

Since a 6-point outing against No. 5-ranked UCLA on Jan. 1, Brooks is averaging 19 points and 10.3 rebounds in the past four games.

“From one environment to the next of not being a go-to guy and being a go-to guy, it doesn’t happen like that,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “It’s a growth process. Getting used to double teams. Getting used to the best defender guarding you. Getting used to your teammates. There are so many different variables.

“We’re figuring things out and getting him in comfortable positions where he can be really effective. His teammates understanding where to surround him and where to go, where he’s comfortable passing and where he can find them. That’s part of coaching and development. But he’s really stepped up. And he has all year.”

Advertising

Brooks had two separate three-game stretches in which he shot under 32% from the field. But in the past four games, he shot better than 43% each outing, including a 26-point performance Saturday in which he converted 9 of 17 shots (52.9%) and 2 of 4 three-pointers during an 81-78 overtime win against California.

After missing a potential game-winning three-pointer at Oregon State and miss-firing on a three that would have forced overtime at No. 11 Arizona, Brooks delivered when it mattered most.

He scored a layup with 12 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Brooks also canned a pair of free throws with three seconds left in the extra period that forced the Golden Bears to attempt a desperation three at the buzzer.

“He took over the game,” Hopkins said. “It’s funny, everybody knows where it’s supposed to go at the end of the game and it’s going to him. And he wants it. He made both of those foul shots late. That’s what it takes to win. Your top guys have to show up and perform, and he did it.”

The noticeable blemish on Brooks’ resume is his perimeter shot and 23% accuracy behind the arc.

“I know that’s what people [in the NBA] want to see from me,” Brooks said. “I just got to keep believing in me. I wasn’t really allowed to shoot threes at Kentucky [where he was 18 of 77].

Sponsored

“Now it’s kind of a shift. You got to know when to take them, being relaxed and not putting so much pressure on yourself like damn I got to make this three. It’s just another shot in the game. I just got to keep doing that. Keep working and they’ll start falling.”

More than anything, Brooks is focused on winning and getting the Huskies to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.

“It doesn’t matter how many points I score or this or that,” Brooks said. “As long as I can keep continuing to put my best foot forward with my effort, it sets a good example for the younger guys who haven’t really played in a lot of wars.

“That’s the main thing I’m focusing on is going out there and giving everything I got every game. I know my teammates are going to do it to. It’s a collective effort. If I can just continue to play hard, I can live with it.”