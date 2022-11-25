ANAHEIM, Calif. — While you were sleeping and perhaps in a food coma from a Thanksgiving feast, the Washington men’s basketball team won a game and a tournament title that ranks among the most important achievements in the Mike Hopkins era.

The significance of the Huskies’ 68-64 overtime victory over Saint Mary’s in the Wooden Legacy championship game was likely lost on the sparse crowd of 637 at the Anaheim Convention Center that watched UW players dance in celebration during a jubilant trophy ceremony that ended just before midnight.

However, Mike Hopkins understood better than anyone what Washington accomplished this week in Orange County.

“We found ways to win and at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about,” the UW coach said. “Win the game in front of you. Get better. And move forward.”

So often during his six-year tenure at Montlake, the Huskies foundered in holiday tournament championship games.

In 2018, Washington lost a heartbreaking 68-66 game to Minnesota on a last-second shot with the Vancouver Showcase hanging in the balance.

And on Christmas day in 2019, the Huskies lost to Houston 75-71 in Honolulu in the Diamond Head Classic.

And those narrow setbacks don’t include an 0-2 showing at the 2017 2K Sports Classic in New York in which UW was outclassed by Virginia Tech and Providence by an average of 15.5 points.

Following the Big Apple collapse, Hopkins put an emphasis on playing regular-season tournaments closer to home but wasn’t able to capture a title until Thursday.

“I’m just really proud of these guys,” Hopkins said after capturing UW’s first tournament title since 2014. “These guys really came together. Different guys stepped up. The staff did an unbelievable job all around the board. I couldn’t be happier.”

It’s not hyperbole to suggest beating Saint Mary’s (6-1) is one of the biggest wins during Hopkins’ six-year tenure at Washington, which also speaks to the scarcity of success since his arrival in 2017.

In terms of nonconference victories, toppling the Gaels isn’t on par with Washington’s program-defining wins against No. 2 Kansas in 2017 and upsetting No. 16 Baylor in 2019.

And the Huskies’ 78-61 win over No. 25 Utah State in the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2019 is an unforgettable milestone considering Hopkins captured his first victory in the Big Dance and the Huskies snapped an eight-year NCAA tourney drought.

Otherwise, UW’s 41-21 (.661) nonconference record under Hopkins has been highlighted by a slew of home losses to mid-majors, including a 73-64 setback against Cal Baptist last week.

Historically speaking, beating Saint Mary’s isn’t much of an accomplishment for Washington, which is 7-1 all-time against the WCC powerhouse.

However, the Gaels came into Thursday’s game with a significantly higher profile considering they were ranked 18th and 22nd in the Sagarin and KenPom rankings, respectively, while UW was 118th and 114th.

Unless Saint Mary’s drastically declines and falls below expectations, Washington (5-1) should reap the benefits of a highly valued Quad 1 win in the NET rankings for weeks.

Last season, Washington was 0-8 in Quad 1 games, which largely explains its No. 153 NET ranking. And in 2020-21, UW was 1-7 in Quad 1 games.

In the immediate aftermath of their biggest win in years, the Huskies (5-1) improved to No. 113 in NET projections, 96th in the Sagarin and 101st in KenPom rankings.

It’s a significant uptick for a UW team favored in five of its next seven games, including Monday’s cross-town showdown against Seattle University (5-0), and projected to finish with 19 wins, according to warrennolan.com.

If the rosy forecast is true, then there will be many more celebrations like Thursday when the Huskies dance deep into the night.