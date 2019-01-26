The Huskies improved to 7-0 in Pac-12 play and completed a road sweep of the Oregon schools with an easy win over the Oregon State Beavers, led by 19 points from Jaylen Nowell and another 18 from Nahziah Carter.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Nahziah Carter darted in the lane and took flight in the paint with the nation’s leading shot blocker impeding his path toward the rim.

It didn’t matter.

The Washington Huskies guard sailed over 7-foot center Kylor Kelley and finished with a thunderous dunk that sent the Beavers big man crashing to the floor.

The highlight flush served as a metaphor for Saturday’s game in which Carter delivered a series of crushing blows before Washington knocked out Oregon State for a 79-69 victory at Gill Coliseum.

Washington (16-4, 7-0 Pac-12) extended its winning streak to nine in a row and is and off to its best conference start since the 1952-53 season.

Carter, who had three more dunks in traffic over OSU defenders, provided a season’s worth of highlights and 18 points, which led the team until a couple late trips to the line for Jaylen Nowell.

However, the Huskies presented a litany of offensive problems for the Beavers, which entered the game fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (67.8).

Nowell (19 points) hurt Oregon State with dribble-drive pull-up jumpers and three 3-pointers. David Crisp (14 points) drilled perimeter jumpers and Matisse Thybulle (11 points) knifed through the defense for dunks and layups.

Unlike its three games last season that were decided on the final possession, Washington eliminated any suspense early.

The Huskies went up 22-7 at the start while connecting on 9 of its first 12 shots and forcing seven turnovers.

Washington led by as many as 17 points (40-23) in the first half and was ahead 40-27 at the break.

The Huskies went up by 21 points in the second half before Oregon State made one last comeback attempt.

The Beavers (12-7, 4-3) never got closer than 10 points.

Stephen Thompson Jr., who beat UW on buzzer beaters on its two prior trips to Gill Coliseum, finished with 30 points. Tres Tinkle added 18 points.

Washington collected its second straight conference road sweep.