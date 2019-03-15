LAS VEGAS — Shaquille O’Neal used to talk a lot about “the other guys.” They were the ones who got you championships.

Shaq was going to get his 32 and 12. Kobe was going to add 30 of his own. But it was the Robert Horrys and Derek Fishers and Rick Foxes that marked the difference between really good and great.

Friday night, the other guys are who kept the Huskies’ Pac-12 Tournament title hopes alive. The role players you almost never see on the postgame podium are responsible for Washington’s 66-61 semifinal win over Colorado.

A scoring burst from one guy, a series of steals from another, a crucial five-minute energy boost from a third. It was an off night for most of the usual suspects, but a huge night for the others.

“It was incredible,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said. “That’s a team. And that’s how we’re going to beat people, that’s how we’re going to go far, is by team. These guys did it. They shared, they cared and they played for each other. And that’s what it’s all about, and that’s why we won today.”

The top-seeded Huskies (26-7) were down 8-0 when forward Nahziah Carter came into the game. About four minutes later, he had five points and two steals as the Huskies cut their deficit in half. He ended the evening with 14 points on 4 of 7 shooting while adding another steal.

Carter has had impressive outings before — 18 point nights against Utah and Oregon State to name a couple. But given the stage, Friday had to be the sophomore’s best effort as a Husky yet.

“He killed it,” UW senior big man Noah Dickerson said. “That energy. A lot of the starters played a lot of minutes. I played a lot of minutes yesterday. I was feeling it in the first half. Naz came in and gave us great minutes playing defense and getting rebounds. That’s something Naz can do.”

Hameir Wright took only one field-goal attempt Friday and finished with one point. But he also had a game-high four steals in just 21 minutes.

The Huskies’ defensive narrative usually revolves around senior Matisse Thybulle, whose one steal Friday tied him with Gary Payton for the most in Pac-12 history. But he was in foul trouble against Colorado (21-12) and needed assistance on that side of the floor.

Enter Wright, who is technically a starter but is seventh on the team in minutes. The result? According to his coach, game-changing.

“I tell you, in the second half, I thought Hameir Wright changed the game on the defensive end on the post,” Hopkins said. “They were trying to post up Tyler Bey and (Evan) Battey, and those guys are big, physical guys. Got a couple steals, we were aggressive, we made it a little more difficult for them to touch the ball. That was our adjustment.”

Dickerson was asked about Wright after the game, too. While he acknowledged the sophomore’s contributions, he shifted the discussion to freshman guard Jamal Bey. Bey didn’t play in Washington’s quarterfinal game vs. USC on Thursday, and played just two minutes against Oregon in the Huskies’ season finale. But according to Noah, those minutes Bey played in the first half — when UW took the lead after its sluggish start — was a stretch Jamal’s scoreless stat line couldn’t do justice.

“In the first half, Jamal came in and we were looking really bad, and then Jamal came in and everything changed,” Dickerson said. “He played, what five minutes maybe? But it mattered. His presence was felt. Because of his minutes in the first half, everybody picked it up in the second half.”

The Huskies scored 16 of the first 18 points in the second-half Friday to build a lead they’d never relinquish. They triumphed despite going 7 of 24 from three-point distance and 17 of 27 from the free-throw line.

Depth perception can be an issue in a place like T-Mobile arena. But depth in general is never an issue for Washington.

Saturday, the Huskies will have a chance to win their first Pac-12 Tournament championship since 2011. And regardless of the result, they’ll be in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in that same time span.

Players such as Dickerson, Thybulle and Jaylen Nowell are typically the newsmakers on this team. But those other guys? They’re the difference-makers.