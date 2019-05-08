Washington star guard Matisse Thybulle received an invitation to the NBA draft combine, but is opting not to attend next week’s workouts in Chicago.

“Matisse will not be attending the NBA Combine next week,” Thybulle’s agent Eric Goodwin said. “He was invited, but we decided to pass. We believe Matisse brings a unique basketball skillset to an NBA team and our focus will be on organizations that are interested and we believe are a good fit.”

Thybulle, a 6-foot-5 guard and the Naismith defensive player of the year, is considered a first-round prospect, according to several mock drafts.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Joe Tansey at the Bleacher Report project Thybulle will be taken by the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 24.

NBAdraftroom.com projects Thybulle as the No. 27th pick going to the New Jersey Nets while NBAdraft.net tabs him as the No. 29th pick going to San Antonio.

Meanwhile, UW Husky standout Jaylen Nowell is among the 66 draft hopefuls attending the May 15-19 combine. Here is a full list of the participants.