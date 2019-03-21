Huskies Matisse Thybulle and Jaylen Nowell were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 20 team Thursday.

The NABC divides all NCAA Division I schools into 25 districts for its all-district teams.

Washington State’s Robert Franks was also named to the first team.

More basketball

• Seattle U’s Myles Carter was named to the NABC All-District 6 second team.

Gymnastics

• Darian Burns was one of four Seattle Pacific gymnasts to earn All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors. Miyuki Matsune, Itzia San Roman and McKenna Zimmermann were also honored.