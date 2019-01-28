Jaylen Nowell is the first UW player to win three Pac-12 player of the week awards since Isaiah Thomas in 2011.

Washington guard Jaylen Nowell was named the Pac-12 player of the week for the third time this season.

The Huskies star averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while leading UW to a pair of wins last week.

During a 61-56 win at Oregon, the sophomore guard tallied 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field. He also connected on 3 of 4 three-pointers and was perfect (3 for 3) on free throws.

Nowell’s foul shots with 1.2 seconds left provided the game-winning points for Washington. He also had six rebounds and two assists.

Two days later, Nowell scored a team-high 19 points during a 79-69 victory at Oregon State.

This time, he did most of his damage at the line where he made 8 of 9 free throws. He also canned 3 of 4 three-pointers.

With Nowell leading the way, Washington (16-4, 7-0) captured its second conference road sweep of the season.

Nowell, who is a front-runner in the Pac-12 MVP race, is the first UW player to win three Pac-12 player of the week awards since Isaiah Thomas in 2011.

USC forward Nick Rakocevic has been name the league’s player of the week twice. No one else has won the award more than once.