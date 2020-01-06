Washington forward Isaiah Stewart was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week Monday for the third straight week and the fourth time this season.

This is the debut season for the award and Stewart earned it again after averaging 21 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while shooting 50% from the field and 86% on free throws during the first week of conference play.

During Washington’s 66-64 loss to UCLA, Stewart finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds while tying his career high with five blocks.

And Stewart had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Huskies’ 72-40 win over USC on Sunday.

The UW star leads all freshmen nationally with 19.5 points and is tied for the most double-doubles among Division I players with eight.

Since the Pac-12 started naming a player of the week in 1984, Stewart is the first Husky to pick up four honors in a season since Quincy Pondexter earned five during the 2009-10 season.

Stewart is the fourth player to claim a weekly conference honor in three straight weeks, joining Washington’s Brandon Roy (2005-06 season), Arizona State’s Eddie House (1999-2000) and Oregon State’s Gary Payton (1987-88 and 1988-89).