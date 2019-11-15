Pop quiz. Who is the most important player on the Washington men’s basketball team?

You’d probably say freshman forward Isaiah Stewart, the highest-touted recruit in Husky history and projected lottery pick in next summer’s NBA draft.

And you’d be wrong.

Given a second chance, a popular pick would be do-everything wunderkind Jaden McDaniels, who is another anticipated one-and-done phenom that’s capable of impacting the game in so many areas.

Wrong again.

If given one more try, then Nahziah Carter, UW’s leading scorer and dazzling dunking dynamo, has to be the correct answer right?

Nope.

And it’s not point guard Quade Green, the Kentucky transfer with five-star pedigree, or promising guard Jamal Bey, who embodies qualities of former UW star Matisse Thybulle.

According to Mike Hopkins, the most important Husky is Hameir Wright.

Advertising

The UW coach knows not many will agree with his opinion so he gives an emphatic endorsement for the unheralded junior forward.

“He’s the key to this team,” Hopkins said before Washington (2-0) plays Tennessee (2-0) 2 p.m. Saturday at the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic in Toronto. “He’s the glue. He’s the guy that can keep these guys together. He’s got the experience. And he’s really improved in that (leadership) area.”

Despite starting 26 games last season, Wright was an afterthought on a Pac-12 regular-season championship team led by four seniors and sophomore sensation Jaylen Nowell, the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-9 Albany, N.Y. native with the 7-2 wingspan averaged just 2.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 17.9 minutes last season.

At the start of the season, there were concerns Wright might get pushed out of the rotation due to the arrival of heralded Huskies Stewart and McDaniels as well as the ascension of promising big men Nate Roberts and Bryan Penn-Johnson, who redshirted last year.

And yet after two games, Wright has proven to be indispensable in large part because he’s become a rangy, ball-hawking defender with shot-blocking instincts.

Advertising

Wright also repaired what used to be an ineffective perimeter shot that was responsible for his 24.1 percent shooting on 3-pointers last season. By the end of the year, his shooting mechanics were inconsistent that he would pass up open jumpers and became a liability on the offensive end.

It’s a small sample size, but Wright has converted 4 of 8 three-pointers and appears to have renewed faith in his jump shot.

“I put in a lot of reps,” said Wright, who is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 29.4 minutes. “Coach has given me the confidence to fire whenever I feel is necessary.

“Threes can be a huge spark to team. They can win you games you’re not supposed to (win). They can also lose you games that you’re not supposed to if the other team is hitting. It’s a great weapon that I intend to use.”

On a UW team highlighted by primary scoring threats Carter, Stewart and McDaniels drawing most of the attention from opposing teams, Wright is often left alone outside. And he hasn’t been shy about making teams pay for leaving him unattended.

When Washington trailed Mount St. Mary’s 34-33 midway in the second half on Tuesday, the Huskies needed somebody to make a play and spark their dormant offense.

That’s when Wright buried a 3-ball that put UW up for good in the 56-46 nonconference victory.

He finished with nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in a 30-minute performance that had Hopkins drawing parallels between the Huskies and the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

“You look at some of these great teams like the Chicago Bulls and you watch the end of the game and (teams are) taking away (Scottie) Pippen or they’re taking away Jordan,” Hopkins said. “It’s Steve Kerr making a shot or Robert Horry making a 3.

“(Wright) is the most important player to our team because he’s arguably the best defensive player. He’s a very smart player. He has the ability to shoot and he’s improved his 3-point shooting.”