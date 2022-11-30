Dalayah Daniels did a little bit of everything Wednesday night to lead the Washington women’s basketball team to a 60-49 victory over Seattle University and stretch the Huskies’ perfect record against their crosstown rival to 13-0.

You want scoring? The Husky standout bounced back from an abbreviated and scoreless performance in her last outing and tallied a game-high 17 points. She canned five of 12 field goals and was seven for nine on free throws.

Rebounds? The 6-foot-4 sophomore forward cleaned the glass while collecting 15 boards, including eight on the offensive end.

And defense? Daniels dominated the paint and set a career high with five blocks.

The Huskies (6-1) needed superlative effort from Daniels to offset their sluggish start in which they trailed 13-10 after the first quarter and were down 26-25 at halftime.

At the break, UW shot 26.5% from the floor, including 2 of 13 on three-point attempts while SU was 30.8% on field goals.

Advertising

However, Washington took control in the third quarter while outscoring Seattle U 21-9.

With 8:26 left in the third, Lauren Schwartz drained a three-pointer to unlock a 28-28 tie that put UW on top for good and sparked a 12-2 run.

During the decisive spurt, Daniels scored nine straight points for the Huskies and carried them to a 40-32 lead.

Daniels, who scored 11 points in the third, drained a long jumper with 1:39 left in the third that gave Washington a 44-35 lead.

Seattle U never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Junior forward Irena Korolenko led the Redhawks (0-6) with 11 points.

BOX SCORE