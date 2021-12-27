The Washington women’s basketball games this week against No. 2 Stanford and California have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues among the Huskies.
According to a statement from UW, the Huskies “will continue modified workouts and will work with Stanford and California to attempt to find a reschedule date for the contests.”
This is the first disruption this season for Washington (5-3), which suspended the program for two weeks last season following a COVID outbreak.
Earlier this month, the UW men’s basketball team underwent a partial shutdown after several players and assistants tested positive for the virus, which wiped out three games.
The Washington women beat Nevada 58-42 in their last game on Dec. 20. Next week the Huskies are scheduled to play at Arizona State on Jan. 7 and Arizona on Jan. 9.
In a statement, UW said fans who had tickets to the originally scheduled Stanford game on Dec. 31 and California contest on Jan. 2 will have their tickets honored for the postponed games.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.