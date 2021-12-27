The Washington women’s basketball games this week against No. 2 Stanford and California have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues among the Huskies.

According to a statement from UW, the Huskies “will continue modified workouts and will work with Stanford and California to attempt to find a reschedule date for the contests.”

This is the first disruption this season for Washington (5-3), which suspended the program for two weeks last season following a COVID outbreak.

Earlier this month, the UW men’s basketball team underwent a partial shutdown after several players and assistants tested positive for the virus, which wiped out three games.

The Washington women beat Nevada 58-42 in their last game on Dec. 20. Next week the Huskies are scheduled to play at Arizona State on Jan. 7 and Arizona on Jan. 9.

In a statement, UW said fans who had tickets to the originally scheduled Stanford game on Dec. 31 and California contest on Jan. 2 will have their tickets honored for the postponed games.