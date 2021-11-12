The Tina Langley era with the Washington women’s basketball team began Friday night with a dominant defensive performance in a 57-51 nonconference victory over San Diego at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies, who squandered most of their 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and led by just three points with 1:36 left, held the Toreros scoreless the rest of the way to escape with a win.

Langley, UW’s new coach, won her first game with the Huskies, which is something her five previous predecessors (Jody Wynn, Mike Neighbors, Kevin McGuff, Tia Jackson and June Daugherty) could not do. Chris Gobrecht was the last UW coach to capture a win in their Husky debut, in 1985.

Admittedly, Langley wasn’t entirely sure how the Huskies would fare in their season debut considering a team that finished 7-14 last season was incorporating new offensive and defensive schemes along with three new starters.

“I don’t know yet,” she said when asked weeks ago about her expectations for the season. “We have a lot of pieces and we’re coming together. But I like where we’re headed. I like the way we’re working. I think these young women have a goal of what they can accomplish and they’re working towards that.”

Missy Peterson scored a game-high 13 points while Haley Van Dyke finished with a notable triple double — 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 turnovers.

Van Dyke wasn’t the only UW player who had issues with ball security on a night when the Huskies had 36 turnovers.

Still, the Huskies overcame their miscues with a stingy defense that held San Diego to 28.1% shooting from the field. UW also out-rebounded USD 44-32.

Neither team took control in a first half that included a combined 33 turnovers, including 19 by the Huskies.

Washington struggled to advance the ball against San Diego’s full-court press and when the Huskies did break the initial pressure, often times they played too fast and out of control, which resulted in an errant shot or unforced turnover.

The Huskies had just one fast-break basket in the first half — a gorgeous full-court pass from Peterson that connected with T.T. Watkins on a full sprint for a layup.

But when UW settled into its half-court offense, Van Dyke, Lauren Schwartz and Peterson were effective at getting in the paint on dribble drives for short jumpers or layups.

And when the Toreros seemingly had everyone defended, Peterson tossed a high-arcing inbounds pass from the baseline to Nancy Mulkey, who rose out of a crowd and tipped the ball into the basket to beat the shot-clock buzzer and give UW a 28-25 lead at halftime.

The Huskies took control of the game in the third quarter, which began with an 11-2 run to go up 39-27. Washington outscored San Diego 18-5 in the period to take a 46-30 lead into the fourth.

That’s when the Toreros dialed up the intensity on their press, which forced 11 turnovers that cut into UW’s lead. After Washington’s five-second violation, Amanda Olinger drained an open three-pointer that pulled San Diego to within 52-47 with 3:46 left.

USD guard Erica Martinsen (11 points) drained two free throws, which narrowed Washington’s lead to 54-51 with 1:36 left.

The Huskies didn’t allow the Toreros a point on their final four offensive trips.

