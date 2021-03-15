Washington Huskies women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn has been fired after four years guiding the program.

Wynn led UW to a 38-75 record, including 11-58 in the Pac-12.

“I want to thank Jody for her contributions to the program the last four years,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “These decisions are extremely difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our current and future Huskies to make a leadership change and move in a new direction with our women’s basketball program. We wish her and her family the best moving forward.”

