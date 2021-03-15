Washington Huskies women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn has been fired after four years guiding the program.
Wynn led UW to a 38-75 record, including 11-58 in the Pac-12.
“I want to thank Jody for her contributions to the program the last four years,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “These decisions are extremely difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our current and future Huskies to make a leadership change and move in a new direction with our women’s basketball program. We wish her and her family the best moving forward.”
This story will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.