The Washington women’s basketball team kept pace with No. 2 Stanford for seven minutes until the Cardinal took control and steamrolled the Huskies during an 83-50 defeat on Sunday.

The game was played at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center due to Santa Clara County coronavirus restrictions that have forced Stanford to temporarily relocate to Las Vegas.

It was the first loss of the season for Washington (3-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) and its sixth straight defeat to Stanford.

The Huskies trailed 16-14 with 3:01 left in the first quarter before Stanford broke the game open with a 26-4 run to go into halftime ahead 42-18.

The Cardinal outscored the Huskies 23-4 in the second quarter.

Midway in the third, Stanford’s sophomore sensation Haley Jones personally outscored Washington 25-23 while the Cardinal led 55-23.

The Huskies finished the quarter with a 10-8 run, but trailed 67-33 heading into the fourth.

Sophomore center Quay Miller scored a team-high 10 points for Washington, which shot 29.0% from the field and 21.4% (6 of 28) on three-pointers.

UW freshman point guard Tameiya Sadler added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Jones finished with a career-high 29 points and 13 rebounds while Francesca Belibi and Hannah Jump each added 12 points for Stanford.

The Cardinal, which improved to 3-0 and 1-0 Pac-12, is expected to move into the top spot in The Associated Press’ Top 25 on Monday following No. 1 South Carolina’s loss last week.

Washington is scheduled to host Washington State at 4 p.m. Friday in its home opener. The Cougars did not travel for Sunday’s game at California and postponed their game against Stanford due to COVID-19 protocol.

The Huskies and Cardinal gathered together in a circle at midcourt before the game wearing shirts that read “Change Starts With Us” to raise awareness to social-justice issues.