LOS ANGELES — For the second-straight game, the Washington women’s basketball team lost an overtime road game, falling 81-78 at USC on Sunday afternoon at the Galen Center.

Amber Melgoza had a team-high 17 points for the Huskies (10-9, 2-6 Pac-12), adding six rebounds, six assists and two blocks. She has 1,494 career points, needing six more to become just the 14th Husky to reach 1,500 career points.

USC trailed by as much as 14 points before turning the tide.

USC freshman Endyia Rogers scored 24 points in the last 25 minutes of the game, icing two free throws with eight seconds left in overtime to help lock in a dramatic USC victory. Rogers finished with a career-best 29 points and nine assists.

The win is USC’s (11-8, 3-5) third in a row.

Washington drained six three-pointers in the second quarter to turn a five-point game into a 37-25 Husky lead by halftime. USC had hit just two shots in the first quarter before getting its touch back in the second, but the Trojans couldn’t keep early pace with Washington’s 44-percent three-point effort. shooting 25 percent from three-point range in the first half.

The Huskies led 45-33 after Quay Miller hit a free throw at the 5:02 mark. But USC went on a 14-0 run over the next three minutes to take its first lead of the game at 47-45 with 2:01 left

The Huskies got 16 points each from Mai-Loni Henson and Haley Van Dyke, who combined for seven of Washington’s 11 three-pointers.

USC freshman Alissa Pili recorded her third consecutive double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Desiree Caldwell finished with 10 points.