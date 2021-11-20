The game appeared over.

The No. 10 Louisville women’s basketball team led Washington by 16 points entering the fourth quarter and it appeared the only suspense would be the Cardinals’ winning margin.

Evidently, no one told the Huskies (2-1), who scored the first 13 points of the fourth period before the rally finally lost steam, and Louisville held on for a 61-53 win on Saturday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“I knew we had it in us,” first-year UW coach Tina Langley said of her team’s fourth-quarter rally. “Our team is still learning to show its strengths some time. We’re still a team capable of doing things we haven’t done yet because we’re so unselfish, and we’re so careful because of the way we’ve turn the ball over.”

It was UW’s turnovers against Louisville’s relentless full-court pressure that turned the game in the Cardinals’ favor in the second quarter.

The Huskies were the better team early, faring well enough against Louisville’s pressure to lead most of the first period. Washington led 15-13 after one quarter and extended that to 17-13 before the Louisville (3-1) pressure started leading to turnovers.

The Cardinals outscored Washington 20-8 in the second quarter, taking a 33-23 lead, with nine of Louisville’s points in the quarter coming off nine UW turnovers.

One stat told the story of the first half: UW had 14 turnovers and Louisville had three.

The Cardinals turned some of those turnovers into easy shots, something they needed after making just 6 of 19 shots in the first quarter.

Washington took much better care of the basketball in the third period, having just three turnovers. But Louisville got hot, making 10 of 16 shots in the third quarter (62.5 percent), extending their lead to 16 points at 54-38.

That’s when the fun began for UW. The Huskies scored 10 quick points to make it 54-48 with 6:30 left.

Neither team scored for nearly 3 1/2 minutes after that, with UW’s Trinity Oliver hitting a three-pointer with 3:08 left to draw UW to 54-51.

Suddenly, the outcome was in serious doubt, but Louisville responded. Hailey Van Lith from Cashmere High School near Wenatchee made a pair of free throws on the next possession, and after a missed UW three pointer, Emily Engstler made a short jumper to make it 58-51 with 1:56 left.

Washington scored on its next possession but never scored again, allowing the Cardinals to hang on. But it wasn’t until Mykasa Robinson made a pair of free throws with 36 seconds left, giving Louisville a 60-53 lead, that the Cardinals could finally relax.

Even though the Huskies lost, Langley saw a lot to like from her team.

“I am so proud of our kids,” Langley said, “I think these young women have worked incredibly hard, and they are so selfless and will go to any position and they will do anything we ask. And you saw that tonight. … To have such high-character women in the locker room who are really focused on doing what is best for the team, it’s very encouraging and exciting.”

Haley Van Dyke had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Huskies. Nancy Mulkey had six points, eight blocks and seven rebounds for UW.

