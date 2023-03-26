Last season it was South Dakota State — the WNIT champ that made it to the round of 32 in this year’s NCAA tournament.

In 2019 it was Arizona — the WNIT champ that reached the NCAA championship game in its next postseason

In 2018 it was Indiana — the WNIT champ that got to the round of 32 in the NCAAs the next year and reached the Elite Eight in 2021.

And in 2017 it was Michigan — the WNIT champ that qualified for the Big Dance in each of its next five tries, landing in the Elite Eight in 2022.

Those are four of the past five WNIT winners. The one missing is Rice, which didn’t make it to the NCAAs after winning the Women’s National Invitational Tournament in 2021. Probably because the Owls lost their head coach, Tina Langley — who’s now at the helm at Washington.

There’s your history lesson for the day. It relates to the present situation — a situation I doubt many folks around here were thinking about a couple weeks back. The Huskies women’s basketball team is in the WNIT semifinals and two wins from the title. It beat Oregon 63-59 in front of 3,035 chanting fans and will take on Kansas in Lawrence on Wednesday.

Most of the Seattle women’s hoops hoopla this week has been with the NCAA regionals at Climate Pledge Arena, from which two Final Four participants will emerge. But the Dawgs inched one step closer to a national banner of their own on Sunday — a step that history says could lead to a giant leap.

Langley wasn’t about to take anything away from the seniors trying to add more cherished memories. But it’s hard not to look ahead, no?

“I think two things about the WNIT, I was telling about someone this today — I think it’s an incredible way to honor our seniors. … Every opportunity we have to play another game with them is incredibly special. It’s a gift,” said Langley, whose Huskies were 7-16 last season and 19-14 now. “There’s also a lot of young players on our team. … It’s been a while since we’ve been here. Washington has a tremendous history in postseason play, the NCAA tournament, NIT, but we need to relearn it, and our group is young.”

Among the players that will (likely) return next season is Dalayah Daniels, a sophomore who scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds — nine of which were on the offensive end — in Sunday’s win. There is junior Lauren Schwartz, who tallied 13 points on 5 of 10 shooting. And there is freshman Elle Ladine, the wild card that posted a game-high 16 points and six assists Sunday, which came two games after scoring 15 vs. New Mexico and one game after going scoreless vs. Kansas State.

Perhaps it’s coincidence that recent WNIT champions have made so much headway in the NCAA tournament in subsequent seasons. Or perhaps it’s a testament to motivated youngsters finding their footing in the later days of March.

Ladine didn’t look like anything resembling a freshman on Sunday and Daniels was the most dominant player on the court. Perhaps most noteworthy was the atmosphere featuring “Let’s go Hus-kies!” chants resembling midseason intensity. Hard to know if there would have been more fans in the seats if there wasn’t an Elite Eight game a few miles away Sunday, but the ones there gave a distinct home court advantage.

Senior Haley Van Dyke, who scored 11 points in what might be her final game at Alaska Airlines Arena, made sure to give a shoutout to those supporters and her teammates.

“It’s really special. I’m just super grateful to have this group. I literally couldn’t have asked for a better group to finish with,” Van Dyke said. “And our fans are obviously amazing, too. Being home with them is really fun.”

There was a stretch Sunday where it looked as if the Huskies were going to bid their season adieu. Oregon jumped out to a 13-3 lead and went up 21-10 late in the first quarter. Then, the Huskies scored 10 unanswered points, took a one-point lead into halftime and established a third-quarter lead that they never relinquished (even though their advantage dwindled from nine to one at one point in the fourth).

Langley talked about the turnaround after the game. She mentioned that games like this will spur more of them in the future.

From where I sit, though, the program itself is in the midst of a turnaround. A WNIT title would be a notable way to finish this season, but a better place to springboard into the next one.