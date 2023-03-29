LAWRENCE, Kan. — The past two weeks, Washington pulled off a series of second-half comebacks to advance to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament semifinals.

The slow-starting Huskies needed a little more late-game magic Wednesday afternoon after falling behind Kansas by 14 at halftime in front of a raucous crowd of 7,229 at Allen Fieldhouse.

However, this time UW ran into an unyielding Kansas opponent and ran out of solutions to avoid its most lopsided defeat of the season — a 61-36 loss that ends one of the most surprising seasons in school history.

By virtue of making the WNIT’s Fab Four, the fortnight has been a period of fabulous growth for the Huskies.

Sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels and junior forward Lauren Schwartz comprised a dynamic inside-out duo. Sophomore guard Jayda Noble established herself as one of the Pac-12’s elite perimeter defender and freshman Elle Ladine reaffirmed her potential as a rising star.

However, the Huskies’ 25-point defeat proved they’re still missing a few components before seriously competing with the likes of the Big 12 juggernaut.

Winning on the road has been a difficult endeavor for Washington, which is 2-8 on an opponent’s court and 16-5 at home.

The Huskies have also had problems squeezing production from an offense that ranks last in the Pac-12 while averaging 61.6 points per game.

Both traits were blatantly apparent and conspired against Washington, which trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and was outscored 15-6 in the second to fall behind 30-16 at the break.

In three of their previous four WNIT wins, the Huskies overcame a halftime deficit. However, they played those games in front of a supportive crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena that grew larger and louder with each victory.

Aside from the UW band, cheerleaders and a handful of purple-clad fans who made the trip to Lawrence, the Huskies had no support at daunting Allen Fieldhouse, which is draped in championship banners and retired jerseys of college basketball greats, including Lynnette Woodward and Wilt Chamberlain.

Washington beat Oregon, Kansas State, New Mexico and San Francisco in the WNIT, but Kansas was its toughest opponent since falling on the road at UCLA and USC last month.

The Jayhawks (24-11) spent five weeks in The Associated Press top-25 rankings and had aspiration for an NCAA tournament appearance and Big 12 title before finishing seventh in the 10-team conference and narrowly missing the Big Dance.

Kansas entered the postseason ranked No. 37 in the NET and was listed as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA tournament by ESPN.

The Jayhawks are 18-3 at home this season, including four previous wins in the WNIT by an average of 16.3 points. They’re also 13-3 at home all time in the WNIT.

Against that historic backdrop, the Huskies had virtually no chance of overcoming a double-digit deficit this time.

Kansas started the second half hot and led 42-18 with 4:44 left in the third after a Wyvette Mayberry jumper that felt like an early knockout blow.

The Huskies never got closer than 20 points the rest of the way.

Often times, Washington’s best offense was Daniels’ offensive rebounding, and she finished with 10 points on 5-for-11 shooting and 13 rebounds — both team highs.

No other Husky scored more than six points.

In their final games, seniors Haley Van Dyke and Trinity Oliver combined for eight points.

Picked 10th in the Pac-12 coaches and media preseason polls, Washington tied for 8th at 7-11 and finished 19-15.

Meanwhile, Kansas, which received a game-high 14 points from Zakiyah Franklin, will face Columbia in the WNIT title game Saturday.