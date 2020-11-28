Tameiya Sadler scored 23 points and a stifling Husky defense led the Washington women’s basketball team to a decisive 77-48 victory Saturday over Brigham Young in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas.

Washington (2-0) earned its third consecutive victory over the Cougars.

Defensively, Washington put on a clinic, routinely forcing BYU into long scoring droughts. Washington held BYU to 27% shooting from the field and 26% from three-point range. Washington forced 11 turnovers and allowed just eight assists.

Washington’s bench keyed the big victory, contributing 30 points, led by Alexis Whitfield’s 12 points. Nine of the 10 Huskies to see action scored in the game, while every Husky recorded at least one rebound.

Sadler was the engine that got Washington’s offense on track early. The freshman scored 13 points in the first half, making it back-to-back double-digit scoring games to start her Husky career. She also had seven rebounds and three steals.

Lauren Gustin led the Cougars (1-1) with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Huskies trailed just once all game: 2-0, a deficit that lasted all of 29 seconds. Khayla Rooks’ three-pointer put the Huskies in the lead for the rest of the game. That was one of seven threes in the first half for the Huskies, the most in the first half since November 23, 2018, when Washington made eight in a win over Duke. The Huskies finished with 12 three-pointers, its most in a game since making 13 against Oregon State on March 8, 2019, at the Pac-12 tournament.

Washington will start Pac-12 play Dec. 4 at California.