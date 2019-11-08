The Washington women’s basketball team is intent on finding alternative offensive options to support Amber Melgoza and Missy Peterson, which is why their leading scorers sat on the bench for long stretches of Friday’s night’s season opener.

Melgoza still finished with 14 points and Peterson chipped in 11, but thanks to a balanced scoring attack, the Huskies didn’t need to rely heavily on its senior star to subdue Cal State Bakersfield 80-49 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The 31-point blowout – the largest margin of victory for Jody Wynn – allowed the third-year coach the opportunity to balance the minutes evenly among a nine-player rotation.

Sophomore forward Haley Van Dyke (15 points and nine rebounds) and sophomore center Darcy Rees (10 points) exploited an undersized CSUB frontline and combined for 21 points.

The Huskies also got a long first look at newcomers Rita Pleskevich, a junior-college point guard, and freshman backup center Ali Bamberger. Pleskevich finished with four points and three rebounds while Bamberger had eight points.

Both teams came out flat early while combining for 28 first-half turnovers. CSUB finished with 31 while UW had 15.

The Huskies, which led 36-26 at halftime, put the game away in the third quarter when they outscored the Roadrunners 25-10 in the period.

Rees scored six points in the third while Melgoza had five, including a three-pointer that gave UW a 55-34 lead with 2:16 left in the quarter.

Cal State Bakersfield (1-1), which received 13 points from Jayden Eggleston and 12 from Ashley Austin, never got closer than 23 points in the fourth.

Notes:

— Freshman center JaQuaya Miller sat out Friday and will miss Sunday’s 2 p.m. against Tulane game due to illness.