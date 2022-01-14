LOS ANGELES — After having its first four Pac-12 games postponed because of coronavirus issues, the Washington women’s basketball team finally started conference play Friday night and lost 63-48 to UCLA.

The Huskies (5-4 overall, 0-1 Pac-12) led 27-24 at halftime, but UCLA made 11 of its 14 shots in the third quarter to take control.

The Bruins (6-4, 1-1) shot 52% from the field and limited UW to 38%.

UCLA had a 32-22 rebounding advantage and outscored the Huskies in the paint by a whopping 36-14 margin.

Haley Van Dyke scored 15 points to lead the Huskies. Lauren Schwartz added 10 points and a team-high five assists. UW’s Nancy Mulkey had a team-high six rebounds and the game’s only blocked shot.

Iimar’I Thomas of the Bruins scored 25 points on 12-for-18 shooting. Jaelynn Penn added 16 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Advertising

UCLA used a 6-0 run in the third quarter to take a 34-32 lead. The Bruins outscored UW 39-21 after halftime.

WSU wins at USC

LOS ANGELES — Johanna Teder scored 20 points to help Washington State overcome an awful start and beat USC 71-63, snapping an eight-game losing streak in games against the Trojans.

WSU hadn’t beaten USC in Los Angeles since January 2014.

It looked as if the Cougars’ lack of success against the Trojans (8-5, 1-2 Pac-12) would continue when they were outscored 17-3 in the first quarter.

But WSU (10-5, 2-2) outscored USC 68-46 over the last three quarters. The Cougars improved to 10-1 in games against unranked opponents.

Ula Motuga scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting for WSU.

Jordyn Jenkins, a former standout at Kentridge High in Kent, scored 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting for the Trojans.

Free throws played an important part in the outcome. The Cougars made 16 of 18 from the line, compared with USC sinking 6 of 9.

The Trojans shot 40% from the field; WSU shot 38%.