TEMPE, Ariz. — The Washington women’s basketball team made a bit of history while it snapped an eight-game losing streak.

The Huskies (5-10, 2-10 Pac-12) beat Arizona State 50-35 on Friday afternoon for their first win since Dec. 13.

And the 35 points they held the Sun Devils (9-7, 4-7) to were the fewest by a conference opponent since the Huskies allowed Oregon to score 34 points in 1978 before the UW women’s basketball program became part of the Pac-10/12.

ASU shot just 20.7% overall (12 of 58), including 12.5% from three-point range (3 of 24). They were 1 for 17 in the first quarter and scored just two points in the first 10 minutes.

“Our half-court defense was outstanding,” UW coach Jody Wynn said on her postgame show. “Except for the offensive rebounds we gave up every possession.”

ASU had 26 offensive rebounds. The Huskies rarely let the Sun Devils convert those extra possessions into buckets as UW finished with a 14-9 advantage in second-chance points.

Advertising

“The positioning was outstanding,” Wynn said. “The switching was outstanding. Guarding the three-point line was really good.

“We just couldn’t get a defensive rebound, but luckily they couldn’t capitalize.”

Quay Miller and Tameiya Sadler each scored 10 points to pace the Huskies. Miller and Haley Van Dyke pulled down a game-high eight rebounds, while Sadler dished out a career-high five assists.

“It really was a total team effort,” Wynn said. “I’m just really proud of their resilience.”

Taya Hanson was the only Sun Devil in double digits with 11 points.

The Huskies wrap up their road trip against No. 10 Arizona on Sunday.