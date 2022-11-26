The Washington women’s basketball team (5-1) fell 58-71 to Santa Clara (5-3) on Saturday in the final game of the Las Vegas Holiday Classic.

Depth off the bench was strong, as Hannah Stines and Darcy Rees led in scoring for the Huskies from a bench that scored 39.

For the second game in a row in Las Vegas, Stines scored a career-high 13 points. Her three threes was a new career high for the freshman.

Rees tied her season high in scoring with six points in just the first quarter. She went on to finish with a season-high 11 points.

Washington returns home to take on crosstown rival Seattle U at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Alaska Airlines Arena.

Seattle Marathon draws 1,283 entries

James Wenzel of Friday Harbor took first in Saturday’s Seattle Marathon with an unofficial time of 2:32:32.

Advertising

The Pacific Northwest’s oldest marathon, run since 1979, attracted 1,283 entries.

The top three male finishers were Wenzel, Sam Symmes of Bothell (2:33:28) and Zach Johnson of Seattle (2:35:17). The top three female finishers were Fawn Whiting of Victoria, British Columbia (3:00:19), Sara King of Shoreline (3:03:25) and Somer Kreisman of Seattle (3:09:46).

women’s basketball

• With 16 points, Ashley Alter was Seattle Pacific’s only player in double figures as No. 21-ranked Colorado School of Mines won 65-54 on the final day of the Regis Thanksgiving Classic in Denver. That gave the Falcons (2-2) a tournament split.

men’s basketball

• Ben Baker-McCann had his first career double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds in host Seattle Pacific’s win over Warner Pacific, 97-71.