LOS ANGELES — The USC women made eight free throws in the final 1:15 to hold off Washington 47-43 Thursday night at Galen Center.

Elle Ladine led the Huskies (15-12, 7-10 Pac-12) with nine points. Dalayah Daniels had seven rebounds and six points.

Kadi Sissoko scored 19 points for the Trojans and Destiny Littleton scored 14. Rayah Marshal; had 10 rebounds.

The Huskies outrebounded USC 43-33, but USC (20-8, 10-7) made 18 of 23 free throws to 6 of 8 for the Huskies.

Washington made just 1 of 14 field goals in the first quarter, falling behind 11-2 at the end of the period.