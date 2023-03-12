The season isn’t over for the Washington women’s basketball team.

On Sunday night, the Huskies (15-15) were one of the 64 teams selected to participate in the 25th Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

“We couldn’t be more excited for postseason play,” UW coach Tina Langley said in a statement. “It has been such a special year for these young women. Everything they have accomplished — from daily improvements to milestone wins — is a testament to their character and daily commitment to individual growth for the betterment of the team.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to continue learning together and fighting for each other.”

It’s the first postseason nonconference tournament for UW since 2017, when the Huskies advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16. And it’s the first WNIT appearance for UW since winning three games and advancing to the quarterfinals in 2014.

The 2023 WNIT bracket will be released Monday with pairings, dates and times. First-round games are held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All games are played on campus sites.

In its last outing, Washington lost 52-50 to Oregon in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on March 1.