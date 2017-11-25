Second-ranked Texas used a 20-0 first-half run and pulled away from the Huskies for a 92-68 victory at the South Point Arena.

LAS VEGAS — Early in the game Saturday, the Texas women’s basketball team seemed to be in slow cruise control at the Las Vegas Shootout.

But once the Longhorns got going, they showed more speed than Washington, and its coach, have ever seen.

Junior Jatarie White was 10 of 12 from the field and scored 24 points along with seven rebounds to lead Texas (5-0). Brooke McCarty added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Longhorns shot 57 percent from the field.

“(Texas is) talented,” UW coach Jody Wynn said. “McCarty is the fastest guard I’ve ever coached against. White was really big and strong in there. They’re deep.”

For the first four minutes, the Huskies kept it close.

“I thought we really got good looks early,” Wynn said. “We had a couple threes that just didn’t go down. If we make a couple threes, it could give us some confidence. We got in some foul trouble. In the first half, we had four players with two fouls and we had to sit them.”

After leading 10-9, the Longhorns went on a 20-0 run over the next 7:12. The lead eventually grew to 32 points early in the fourth quarter.

Amber Melgoza led Washington (2-3) with 12 points. Alexis Griggsby added 10 points, while Hannah Johnson had nine points and five rebounds for the Huskies, who were 26 of 66 (39 percent) from the field.

The only negative for the Longhorns on Saturday was 20 turnovers, 12 in the first half.

“That’s too many,” Texas coach Karen Aston said. “I thought in the first half it took us a while to adjust to their playing style. I thought we did way better in the second half.”