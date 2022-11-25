The Washington women’s basketball team (5-0) defeated Fordham (3-3) 71-62 in their first game at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic on Friday.

It was a team effort as the Huskies maintained the lead after every quarter in their first road contest of the season.

Defensively, Washington kept Fordham well below its season average shooting from the field, holding them to just 35.5% when the Rams had been averaging 45% going into the game.

The Huskies also out-rebounded the Rams 43-30. Trinity Oliver grabbed a season-high seven rebounds in the first half before finishing with a career-high 10, while Haley Van Dyke, Dalayah Daniels and Jayda Noble also recorded six or more rebounds.

Van Dyke tied her career high of five assists to go with the six rebounds, nine points, and three steals.

WSU volleyball downs Huskies

Washington State volleyball defeated UW 27-25, 27-25, 25-20 in the regular-season finale Friday in a packed Bohler Gym with 3,005 fans.

The Dawgs finished the regular season at 20-10 and 12-8 in conference play. The Cougs ended at 22-9 and 14-6.

UW had a set-point leading 24-23 in the first set and 25-24 in the second set, but WSU made the crucial plays when needed. The Huskies struggled with the Cougar block, which had 14 blocks compared to 5 for UW. The Huskies hit .219 while WSU hit at a .343 mark.

The teams split the Boeing Apple Cup season series.

Both teams learn their NCAA tournament fate Sunday in the Selection Show at 4:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball

• Seattle U fell to host San Diego State 70-36. Eleven Redhawks scored, with junior Peyton Howard leading SU with six points.

• Seattle Pacific’s Ashley Alter scored the final four points of the game and finished with a career-high 29 to help the Falcons seal a 66-63 win over host Regis on the first day of the Regis Thanksgiving Classic tournament in Denver.

Men’s basketball

• EWU defeated Stony Brook 81-52 Friday to open the Florida International Tournament. High scorers for the Eagles (2-4) were Steele Venters and Ethan Price, both with 15 points.

Hockey

• Six players scored for the host Seattle Thunderbirds, who beat Portland 6-1. T-birds scorers were Kyle Crnkovic, Nico Myatovic, Tij Iginla,Nolan Allan, Bryce Pickford and Jared Davidson.

• Scoring three of their goals in the second period, the visiting Kelowna Rockets dropped the Everett Silvertips 4-2. Ben Hemmerling and Jackson Berezowski got Everett’s goals.