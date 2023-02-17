The Washington women’s basketball team survived a scare from Oregon State in a 64-59 win on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Elle Ladine nailed a three-pointer and was fouled, hitting a free throw to open a game-high, 17-point Washington advantage early in the fourth quarter. Oregon State got hot and nearly blew the lead apart, trailing by four with three minutes left in the game.

Lauren Schwartz’s jumper gave the Huskies breathing room and the Beavers got no closer.

The game was tied for only the first eight seconds. Back-to-back threes from Haley Van Dyke and Trinity Oliver helped the Huskies race to a 10-0 start. Van Dyke supplied two of the Huskies’ four three-pointers and UW’s lead dipped below eight only briefly the rest of the quarter.

Jayda Noble sank another three to open up a 15-point lead. UW (14-11, 6-9 Pac-12) couldn’t sustain that pace, and the Beavers outscored the hosts 12-10 before the half. The Huskies outscored the Beavers 10-2 off turnovers in the first half.

Raegan Beers cut the Beavers’ (11-15, 3-12) deficit to eight heading into the break. She led her team in points and rebounds for much of the game, but foul trouble limited her impact early in the second half. She fouled out with less than a minute to play.

Van Dyke led UW in the half with eight points and the game with 17. Noble paced the Huskies with nine assists and eight rebounds.

Noble swatted away a loose ball and cruised to the other end with Garfield High alum Dalayah Daniels (11 points, seven rebounds) to get the Huskies rolling again. Van Dyke’s third three of the game opened up a 16-point lead, making it 28-44 late in the third quarter.

It was a far cry from the Huskies’ last outing at No. 25 Colorado. The Huskies never led and managed a season-low 43 points. Schwartz led the way with nine and Van Dyke held the rebound lead with seven in that one.

Oregon State entered the game on a six-game losing streak. Just before the Beavers’ most recent victory, they fell to the Huskies 79-67 on Jan. 15 in Corvallis.