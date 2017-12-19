Ahead by seven at halftime, Huskies outscore Wildcats 63-19 in the second half and make 10 of 15 three-pointers to overwhelm Florida school, which faced several travel issues getting to Seattle. They also get 16 steals and force 24 turnovers.

Matisse Thybulle labored through a woeful shooting performance, but the defensive specialist triggered a decisive second-half spurt for the Washington men’s basketball team in its 106-55 nonconference victory over Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday night.

Following a first half filled with momentum swings, the Huskies led by five points early in the second when they smothered the Wildcats defensively and turned turnovers into points for a series of knockout blows.

Thybulle got it going when he swiped the ball away from Malik Maitland and delivered a pass to Jaylen Nowell for an uncontested fast-break dunk that began a 30-6 run, which put the game away.

During the spurt, Thybulle collected four of his personal-best seven steals — two shy of the school record. He also had 10 points.

Washington, which improved to 9-3, finished with 16 steals and forced 24 turnovers that resulted in 35 points. Washington matched its win total from the 2016-17 season

David Crisp, who rebounded from a season-low-tying six points in his last outing, and Dominic Green led the Huskies with 18 points apiece. They combined for 10 of UW’s 15 three-pointers, which was two shy of a school record.

Nowell scored 15 points, Nahziah Carter had 11 and Noah Dickerson finished with 10.

During Washington’s highest scoring game of the season, 11 Huskies scored.

Bethune-Cookman (5-8) received 16 points from Isaiah Bailey.

UW used a 14-0 run over a span of 5:47, which seemingly broke open the game. Freshman guard followed a three-pointer with a fast-break dunk that gave the Huskies a 22-9 lead with 9:12 remaining in the first half.

But Washington has struggled with prosperity all season and Bethune-Cookman countered with a 25-13 run that included four three-pointers, slicing UW’s lead to 1 (35-34) with 3:08 left.

The Huskies ended the half with an 8-2 spurt to go into the break ahead 43-36.

Freshman guard Michael Carter III, who broke a bone in his left wrist last month, had his cast removed. He was expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks with a possible return Jan. 6,

Bethune-Cookman, which is located in Daytona Beach, Fla., dealt with severe travel delays on its trip to Seattle because of a power outage at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport that temporarily shut down the world’s busiest airport.

The Wildcats were originally scheduled to arrive Sunday night, but the team didn’t arrive until Tuesday — just hours before the 7 p.m. tipoff.

Assistant coach Jeff Clapacs tweeted: “55 hours after leaving Kennesaw, Georgia. … 25 hours in the ATL airport, 4 stops in all U.S. time zones, 3 flights and 2 hotels later … (Bethune-Cookman) squad has finally arrived in Seattle 4 hrs before tipoff!”