Jaylen Nowell's three free throws in final seconds after Payton Pritchard foul lift Huskies to eighth straight victory and 6-0 Pac-12 start.

EUGENE, Ore. – Jaylen Nowell canned three free throws with 1.6 seconds left to give Washington a 61-56 victory at Oregon.

It was an improbable win for the Huskies, who won its eighth straight game and snapped a six-game losing streak against the Ducks.

Oregon had a chance to win on its final possession before Nowell forced Payton Pritchard into a turnover with four seconds left.

Nowell recovered the loose ball and raced ahead before launching a jumper to beat the buzzer. However, Pritchard fouled him on the attempt, which stunned the 9,464 at Matthew Knight Arena.

Nowell, who finished with 20 points, sank three free throws with less than two seconds left.

David Crisp scored 18 points and Noah Dickerson 11 for the Huskies (15-4, 6-0), who threatened to blow it open early and needed a miracle at the end.

Oregon (11-8, 2-4) received 19 points from Louis King.

Washington jumped on Oregon early and established its defensive dominance during a 13-2 start in which the Ducks converted just 1 of 8 shots and committed five turnovers.

Considering Oregon’s inability to score, the Huskies could have widened the margin even more.

However, Washington was held scoreless for 4:13, which allowed the Ducks to get back into the game.

Sam Timmins’ layup gave UW a 21-12 lead and was its first field goal in 6:07.

The Huskies took a 27-19 lead into the break.

Washington travels to Oregon State on Saturday afternoon.