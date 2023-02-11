PULLMAN – So much for the easy part of the schedule.

After an arduous 2½-week stretch against four of the top five teams in the Pac-12 resulted in lopsided losses, the Washington men’s basketball team believed the schedule would ease up a bit Saturday night in the first of its six final regular-season games.

However, Washington State reminded the Huskies that nothing ever comes easy in the cross-state matchup between the Pac-12 rivals.

Washington nearly overcame another horrendous start and a 12-point deficit, but a last-minute comeback attempt fell short and the Huskies lost 56-51 in a defensive slugfest in front of 5,647 at Beasley Coliseum in the 293rd rendition of the hardwood Apple Cup.

It was the fourth straight defeat for UW (13-13, 5-10 Pac-12).

Former WSU standout Noah Williams scored a team-high 12 points for the Huskies in his first return to Pullman after a three-year stint with the Cougars.

Advertising

Williams came off the bench for the second straight game and checked in with 15:56 left in the first half when the Huskies trailed 5-0 after missing their first seven field goals. Whenever he touched the ball, the crimson-clad Cougar crowd booed, but he seemed oblivious while connecting on 4 of 8 shots and collecting four rebounds in 31 minutes.

“It felt great to be back,” Williams said. “I loved the adversity and I loved the chants. I don’t get nervous. After four years in college that’s nothing I haven’t seen yet. I was expecting it so I felt fine out there. I felt like I was in the flow.”

Maybe so, but the rest of the Huskies were rattled by a stingy Cougar defense that held them to 33.9% shooting from the field and their second-fewest points this season.

Even with the defensive-minded Williams providing an offensive boost, Washington converted just 1 of its first 11 shots and fell behind 10-3.

“At the start of the game we missed our first 10 shots and it just seemed like we dug ourselves a hole,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said. “We did a good job of fighting back. These guys stayed together.”

The Huskies scored eight unanswered points to surge ahead 11-10 and Cole Bajema’s driving layup tied the game at 20-20 with 4:09 left in the first half.

Advertising

However, the Cougars finished the first half with an 11-2 run to take a 31-22 lead into the break. UW has trailed at halftime in 18 of 26 games this season.

“It’s something that we’ve got to find within ourselves,” Williams said when asked about Washington’s slow starts. “We kind of got punked on the glass today. It’s all about having heart. We have it some games where we show it and some games where we don’t show it we come out slow.

“In the second half, we fought back. We’ve just got to put two halves together.”

After a scoreless first half, Keion Brooks Jr. scored six of his eight points early in the second half, including a layup that pulled the Huskies to within 40-37. That’s when UW committed three straight turnovers that led to a 7-0 WSU run and a 47-37 deficit with 8:11 to go.

“(The Huskies) were persistent,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “They didn’t go away at all. Their defense bothered us.”

The Huskies mounted one last comeback in the final minutes and closed to within 49-47 following a couple of free throws from Jamal Bey with 1:26 left.

Advertising

Cougar guard TJ Bamba scored five of his game-high 20 points the rest of the way to secure the win for WSU (11-15, 6-9) and bragging rights over his good friend and former roommate Williams.

WSU center Mouhamed Gueye (17 points and 15 rebounds) also got the edge in his matchup against UW’s Braxton Meah, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“How many points did you score on me?” Bamba asked Williams after the game as the two engaged in playful banter.

“I don’t know,” Williams said. “I scored a few.”

“Yeah, but not on me,” Bamba said smiling. “Not tonight.”

The UW-WSU rematch is March 2 in the regular-season finale for both teams at Alaska Airlines Arena.

BOX SCORE