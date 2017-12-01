Jenna Moser, from Colton, Wash., was perfect from long range, going 4-for-4 from three-point range and 6-for-7 overall. She also was 5-for-5 at the free-throw line.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Playing less than 30 minutes from her hometown, Washington senior Jenna Moser scored a career-high 21 points as the Huskies put away Idaho 81-69 for their first road victory of the season.

Moser, from Colton, Wash., was perfect from long range, going 4-for-4 from three-point range and 6-for-7 overall. She also was 5-for-5 at the free-throw line.

Also providing a big lift for the Huskies (3-3) was Kierra Collier, a freshman from Kansas City, Mo., who had 18 points. She scored 12 points in the second half and added three steals and three rebounds.

In the second half, the Huskies hit 61.3 percent from the field after just a 33-percent effort in the first half against Idaho (2-4).

Washington dominated inside, outscoring the Vandals 42-26 in the paint and outrebounding Idaho 36-29. The Huskies also forced 20 turnovers, turning them into 28 points.

Mai-Loni Henson added 12 points for the Huskies.