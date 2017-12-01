Jenna Moser, from Colton, Wash., was perfect from long range, going 4-for-4 from three-point range and 6-for-7 overall. She also was 5-for-5 at the free-throw line.
MOSCOW, Idaho — Playing less than 30 minutes from her hometown, Washington senior Jenna Moser scored a career-high 21 points as the Huskies put away Idaho 81-69 for their first road victory of the season.
Moser, from Colton, Wash., was perfect from long range, going 4-for-4 from three-point range and 6-for-7 overall. She also was 5-for-5 at the free-throw line.
Also providing a big lift for the Huskies (3-3) was Kierra Collier, a freshman from Kansas City, Mo., who had 18 points. She scored 12 points in the second half and added three steals and three rebounds.
In the second half, the Huskies hit 61.3 percent from the field after just a 33-percent effort in the first half against Idaho (2-4).
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach met with Tennessee's AD John Currie, then the Volunteers fired him WATCH
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
Washington dominated inside, outscoring the Vandals 42-26 in the paint and outrebounding Idaho 36-29. The Huskies also forced 20 turnovers, turning them into 28 points.
Mai-Loni Henson added 12 points for the Huskies.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.