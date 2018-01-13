Daejon Davis — the former Garfield High School star and UW Husky signee — returned to Seattle and helped hand his hometown team a heartbreaking 73-64 defeat.

The last time Mike Hopkins saw a crowd like this at Alaska Airlines Arena, the Washington men’s basketball team didn’t put up much of a fight during a blowout loss to in-state rival Gonzaga last month.

The first-year UW coach apologized after the game and implored fans to return to Montlake.

In front of a near-capacity crowd Saturday afternoon, the Huskies nearly completed a thrilling comeback against Stanford.

Nowell’s hot hand 17/18 UW freshman Jaylen Nowell has scored at least 10 points in 11 straight games and in 17 of his 18 career games. Nowell has hit 20 points or higher in seven games.

However, Daejon Davis — the former Garfield High School star and UW Husky signee — returned to Seattle and helped hand his hometown team a heartbreaking 73-64 defeat.

In many ways the Huskies had no business believing they might pull out a win in a game in which they trailed for more than 36 minutes while shooting fewer than 39 percent from the field.

However, Washington was down 62-60 with 3:35 left when the crowd came to life and Hopkins jumped up and down on the sideline.

Seconds later, Davis snatched the momentum away with a three-pointer that quieted the crowd and seemed to suck the air out of building.

Washington never seriously threatened again as Stanford ended the game with an 11-4 run.

Freshmen guard Jaylen Nowell led Washington (13-5, 3-2 Pac-12) with 20 points while Dave Crisp added 11.

Davis, who played the past two seasons with Nowell at Garfield, finished with 16 points. Reid Travis also had 16 for Stanford (10-8, 4-1), which received 13 points from Michael Humphrey and 10 from Kezie Okpala.

For the third straight game the Huskies suffered through several cold shooting spells, including a 3-for-9 stretch from the floor to begin the second half. UW trailed 49-41 with fewer than 11 minutes remaining.

In need of an offensive spark, Hopkins relied on a lineup that included UW’s four freshmen and forward Sam Timmins for a few minutes.

It was a horrendous start for Nowell, who missed his first four shots. Meanwhile, UW was just 3 of 10 from the floor, which allowed Stanford to build a 15-5 lead seven minutes into the game

In addition to Nowell’s cold shooting early, UW’s second-leading scorer Noah Dickerson collected his second foul with 14:05 left in the first half and briefly left the game.

Hopkins gambled and reinserted the junior forward with 12:15 left and he didn’t commit another foul in the first half before going into the break with six points and four rebounds.

After falling behind by 10, UW junior sharpshooter Dominic Green triggered a run with a pair of three-pointers that sent of jolt of electricity into what had been a dormant crowd.

The arena exploded when Nowell blocked Davis’ layup attempt and ripped the ball away from the Stanford guard for a rebound to start a fast break.

At the other end, Nowell pulled up and drained a midrange jumper along the baseline that gave the Huskies their first lead (28-27) with 3:45 left in the first half.

The lead changed three times before Washington went into the break down 35-33.

The Huskies had a four-game home winning streak snapped.

Washington plays at Utah (10-6, 2-3) on Thursday.