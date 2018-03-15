Stay up on the NIT with a look at scores, schedules and the bracket. No. 5 UW is two wins from a trip to New York City.
The first round of the National Invitation Tournament went basically chalk aside from No. 5 seed Washington beating No. 4 Boise State 77-74 at Alaska Airlines Arena on Wednesday night.
The higher-seeded Broncos were unable to host because Taco Bell Arena is the site of NCAA tournament first-round games.
In addition to UW, the home team won all 16 NIT openers.
Washington (21-12) faces No. 1 seed Saint Mary’s (29-5) 8 p.m. Monday at McKeon Pavilion in Moraga, Calif.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Report: Seahawks wanted a first-round pick from Dallas for Earl Thomas
- Seahawks begin to host free agents: Jordy Nelson, Demarco Murray, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, reports say
- Seahawks free agent tracker: DeShawn Shead joins Jimmy Graham, Paul Richardson in leaving Seattle
- As Seahawks’ stars leave, Earl Thomas is one player who must stay | Larry Stone
- DeShawn Shead signs with Lions but Seahawks reel in veteran defensive end Barkevious Mingo
If the Huskies win, they’ll play another road game against No. 2 Utah or No. 3 LSU on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
The NIT semifinals are March 27 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The championship game is March 29 at MSG.
All five Pac-12 teams (USC, Utah, Oregon, Stanford and UW) in the NIT are still alive.
Here’s a look at the first-round NIT scores and second-round matchups.
UPPER LEFT BRACKET
No. 1 Notre Dame 84-63 over No. 8 Hampton
No. 4 Penn State 63-57 over No. 5 Temple
No. 3 Oregon 99-86 over No. 6 Rider
No. 2 Marquette 67-60 over No. 7 Harvard
LOWER LEFT BRACKET
No. 1 Baylor 80-59 over No. 8 Wagner
No. 4 Mississippi State 66-59 over No. 5 Nebraska
No. 3 Middle Tennessee 91-64 over No. 6 Vermont
No. 2 Louisville 66-58 over No. 7 Northern Kentucky
UPPER RIGHT BRACKET
No. 1 USC 103-98 2OT over No. 8 UNC Asheville
No. 4 Western Kentucky 79-62 over No. 5 Boston College
No. 3 Stanford 86-83 over No. 6 BYU
No. 2 Oklahoma State 80-68 over No. 7 Florida Gulf Coast
LOWER RIGHT BRACKET
No. 1 Saint Mary’s 89-45 over No. 8 Southern Louisiana
No. 5 Washington 77-74 over No. 4 Boise State
No. 3 LSU 84-76 over No. 6 Louisiana
No. 2 Utah 69-59 over No. 7 UC Davis
SECOND-ROUND GAMES
SATURDAY: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Penn State, 9 a.m. PT (ESPN).
SUNDAY: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 4 Mississippi State, 9 a.m. (ESPN).
SUNDAY: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 3 Oregon, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
SUNDAY: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 3 Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
MONDAY: No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Stanford, 4 p.m. (ESPNU).
MONDAY: No. 2 Utah vs. No. 3 LSU, 6 p.m. (ESPNU).
MONDAY: No. 1 St. Mary’s vs. No. 5 Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPNU).
MONDAY: No. 1 USC vs. No. 4 Western Kentucky, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.