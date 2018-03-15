Stay up on the NIT with a look at scores, schedules and the bracket. No. 5 UW is two wins from a trip to New York City.

The first round of the National Invitation Tournament went basically chalk aside from No. 5 seed Washington beating No. 4 Boise State 77-74 at Alaska Airlines Arena on Wednesday night.

The higher-seeded Broncos were unable to host because Taco Bell Arena is the site of NCAA tournament first-round games.

In addition to UW, the home team won all 16 NIT openers.

Washington (21-12) faces No. 1 seed Saint Mary’s (29-5) 8 p.m. Monday at McKeon Pavilion in Moraga, Calif.

If the Huskies win, they’ll play another road game against No. 2 Utah or No. 3 LSU on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The NIT semifinals are March 27 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The championship game is March 29 at MSG.

All five Pac-12 teams (USC, Utah, Oregon, Stanford and UW) in the NIT are still alive.

Here’s a look at the first-round NIT scores and second-round matchups.

UPPER LEFT BRACKET

No. 1 Notre Dame 84-63 over No. 8 Hampton

No. 4 Penn State 63-57 over No. 5 Temple

No. 3 Oregon 99-86 over No. 6 Rider

No. 2 Marquette 67-60 over No. 7 Harvard

LOWER LEFT BRACKET

No. 1 Baylor 80-59 over No. 8 Wagner

No. 4 Mississippi State 66-59 over No. 5 Nebraska

No. 3 Middle Tennessee 91-64 over No. 6 Vermont

No. 2 Louisville 66-58 over No. 7 Northern Kentucky

UPPER RIGHT BRACKET

No. 1 USC 103-98 2OT over No. 8 UNC Asheville

No. 4 Western Kentucky 79-62 over No. 5 Boston College

No. 3 Stanford 86-83 over No. 6 BYU

No. 2 Oklahoma State 80-68 over No. 7 Florida Gulf Coast

LOWER RIGHT BRACKET

No. 1 Saint Mary’s 89-45 over No. 8 Southern Louisiana

No. 5 Washington 77-74 over No. 4 Boise State

No. 3 LSU 84-76 over No. 6 Louisiana

No. 2 Utah 69-59 over No. 7 UC Davis

SECOND-ROUND GAMES

SATURDAY: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Penn State, 9 a.m. PT (ESPN).

SUNDAY: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 4 Mississippi State, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

SUNDAY: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 3 Oregon, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

SUNDAY: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 3 Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

MONDAY: No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Stanford, 4 p.m. (ESPNU).

MONDAY: No. 2 Utah vs. No. 3 LSU, 6 p.m. (ESPNU).

MONDAY: No. 1 St. Mary’s vs. No. 5 Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPNU).

MONDAY: No. 1 USC vs. No. 4 Western Kentucky, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2).