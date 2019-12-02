Thanks to a 19-3 run in the final 5 1/2 minutes, No. 22 Washington certainly didn’t need Jaden McDaniels’ three-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining in a 75-55 win over South Dakota on Monday night.

It was a questionable decision and perhaps a lapse in judgement by the freshman forward in what was otherwise another brilliant performance by the young Huskies star.

For the second straight game, McDaniels tallied 20 points, canned two 3-pointers and shot over 50 percent from the floor while carrying UW offensively during the first half.

“I thought he was more aggressive getting around the basket a little bit more than he was in terms of shooting,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “I thought there was good balance with that. It goes back to space. I always say sometimes you got to let your artist paint. Sometimes good coaching is getting out of the way.”

Washington’s other star freshman Isaiah Stewart tallied his second career double double and finished with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to keep the Huskies (6-1) perfect at home and extend their winning streak to four in a row.

“I’m only rebounding for me, but I’m rebounding for my teammates and my coaches,” said Stewart who also had three blocks. “I know how important these wins are so I’m just doing everything I can to help the team win.”

Hopkins altered the starting lineup for the first time this season and replaced junior forward Hameir Wright with Jamal Bey, who responded with a career-high 14 points in his first start.

“I was just ready for my opportunity no matter if I was coming off the bench or starting,” said Bey, who learned that he was starting minutes before the game. “I was just ready.”

The sophomore guard, who tallied a team-high 20 points in UW’s exhibition win over Western Washington on Oct. 31, had been in a season-long scoring slump while averaging just 3.7 points.

Despite entering the game shooting 14.3 percent (1 of 7) on three-pointers, Bey came out firing and connected on a pair of deep daggers in the opening minutes.

“I don’t even know my stats honestly,” Bey said. “I just go out there and play my hardest and shoot shots. I know I can make the shots. And I have confidence in every shot that I shoot.”

Bey’s 4-of-6 shooting from the floor and especially his 2-for-4 performance behind the arc was an unexpected boost for UW’s sagging perimeter attack that entered the game shooting 28.4 percent and ranked 11th in the Pac-12 and 304th nationally.

Washington didn’t shoots the lights out while firing in 8 of 22 (36.4 percent) three-pointers. However, surprisingly the Huskies outshot South Dakota, which had the top three-point shooting team in the country.

The Coyotes converted just 4 of 23 three-pointers against a UW team that ranked last in the Pac-12 and 321st nationally in defending the 3-point shot.

“Defending the 3-point shot is a really important thing in college basketball and it’s important for us,” Hopkins said. “It’s what we stress everyday. It hasn’t been great so far, but tonight it was pretty good.”

South Dakota led 21-19 with 7:09 remaining in the first half before UW ended the half with a 13-2 spurt that included an 11-0 run and a 5½-minute scoring drought by the Summit League team.

Washington, which led 32-23 at halftime, extended its advantage to 16 points (39-23) after McDaniels dished to Stewart for a fast-break dunk early in the second half.

The Coyotes closed to within four points (56-52) with 5:40 left before the Huskies closed the game with a decisive 19-3 run. UW converted 4 of its final 5 field goals while USD made 1 of its final eight shots.

Nahziah Carter, who had nine rebounds, scored all of his 12 points during the decisive spurt.

Stanley Umude led South Dakota (6-3) with 17 points and Cody Kelley had 11.

Washington hosts Eastern Washington on Wednesday in the fifth game of a seven-game homestand.

The Huskies have won four straight game by an average of 19.3 points, but Stewart believes they can better.

“I’m never satisfied because I know how great we can be,” he said. “If we just work hard everyday, get better every practice, and play hard every game. I’m never satisfied.”