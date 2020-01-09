STANFORD – Washington sophomore guard Quade Green has been ruled academically ineligible for the winter quarter, which ends March 13, coach Mike Hopkins announced Thursday.

The loss of Green, who is averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 assists in 15 games, is a severe blow for the Huskies (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12) who play at Stanford (12-2, 1-0) on Thursday night.

Green took over the starting point guard position this season after transferring from Kentucky, where he played the previous two seasons.

Sophomore Elijah Hardy, who averages 0.8 points, 0.8 assists and 8.0 minutes, is expected to make his first career start Thursday.

This post will be updated.