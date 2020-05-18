Cole Bajema is headed back to his home state to play on Montlake. After a season at Michigan, the former four-star recruit from Lynden Christian is transferring to Washington.

Bajema played in 10 games for the Wolverines during his freshman season, averaging 2.6 points per game.

“First of all, I want to thank the University of Michigan and all the fans for all the support,” Bajema wrote in a tweet over the weekend. “I am grateful for all the relationships and memories I have made there. After careful consideration, I am excited to announce I will be committing to the University of Washington.”

The 6-foot-7, 175-pound guard is the third player to transfer to the Huskies this offseason — all from the state of Washington. Nate Pryor played for West Seattle High School, and Erik Stevenson, who played at Timberline High School, transferred to UW from Wichita State.