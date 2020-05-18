Cole Bajema is headed back to his home state to play on Montlake. After a season at Michigan, the former four-star recruit from Lynden Christian is transferring to Washington.
Bajema played in 10 games for the Wolverines during his freshman season, averaging 2.6 points per game.
“First of all, I want to thank the University of Michigan and all the fans for all the support,” Bajema wrote in a tweet over the weekend. “I am grateful for all the relationships and memories I have made there. After careful consideration, I am excited to announce I will be committing to the University of Washington.”
The 6-foot-7, 175-pound guard is the third player to transfer to the Huskies this offseason — all from the state of Washington. Nate Pryor played for West Seattle High School, and Erik Stevenson, who played at Timberline High School, transferred to UW from Wichita State.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.