Junior Nahziah Carter had 17 points and 10 rebounds while freshman Isaiah Stewart had 25 points and nine boards Sunday to help Washington go 3-0 in Italy with a 73-59 victory over Pistoia.

Washington has one more game on its Italian tour, Tuesday against Siena.

“Tonight was a tougher test for us, and I was pleased to see how we responded to a closer game,” said UW coach Mike Hopkins. “We continued to use our man defense at some points in the game to get more experience with it, and we are getting more comfortable with it.”

Other standouts for the Huskies were redshirt freshman Nate Roberts, who pulled down nine rebounds for the third straight game. Sophomore Elijah Hardy dished out five assists while Jamal Bey added four assists and eight points. Junior Hameir Wright also pulled down seven rebounds.

Reign FC earns 1-1 draw

HARRISON, N.J. — Just over a minute after falling behind, Reign FC forward Jodie Taylor tied the game in the 38th minute with her second goal of the season. That 1-1 score stood as Reign FC drew with Sky Blue FC at Red Bull Arena in front of a Sky Blue FC-record crowd of 9,415.

Reign FC forward Shea Groom left the match in the 19th minute after a midair collision with Sky Blue’s Carly Lloyd. Groom was taken to a hospital, and X-rays revealed a broken rib.

Midfielder Elizabeth Eddy sent a looping shot over Casey Murphy in the 36th minute for Sky Blue (3-11-4).

The Reign (7-4-6) is tied for fourth place with Utah Royals FC in the NWSL standings with 27 points.

Lucarelli earns 1,000th win at Emerald Downs

Crest Drive rolled to a 14½-length victory in the fifth race to give trainer Frank Lucarelli his 1,000th victory at Emerald Downs.

A five-time Emerald Downs training champion, Lucarelli is No. 1 all-time in both wins and earnings, and with 57 wins is on pace for his greatest season at Emerald Downs.

Ridden by Gary Wales, Crest Drive ($8) ran 6 furlongs in 1:09.58.

Horse racing

Muncey ($8.80 to win) and Javier Matias won the $50,000 WTBOA Lads Stakes for 2-year-old colts and geldings at Emerald Downs. Muncy went 6 furlongs in 1:11.78. Matias also rode Cakewalk ($5.40 to win) to a gate-to-wire triumph in the $58,500 Barbara Shinpoch Stakes for 2-year-old fillies. Calkwalk went 6 furlongs in 1:11.58.