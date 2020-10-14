The much-hyped Washington-Gonzaga men’s basketball game won’t happen this year.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel, the Huskies and Bulldogs will not play this season. They were scheduled to meet Dec. 12.

Citing concerns due the coronavirus pandemic, on Aug. 11 the Pac-12 postponed the start of fall and winter sports to Jan. 1.

Then on Sept. 24, the league announced football would begin Nov. 6 followed by men’s and women’s basketball on Nov. 25.

Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball began practices Wednesday, but the league has yet to announce a 2020-21 schedule for its teams.

This summer, the Pac-12 canceled Washington’s game against Tulane that was scheduled to be played Nov. 14 in China.

It’s unclear if the Huskies’ other nonconference games will be impacted. UW is scheduled to host Auburn on Nov. 19 and play Oklahoma on Dec. 19 in Las Vegas as part of the inaugural Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

The UW men return with relatively low expectations following a disappointing 2019-20 season in which the Huskies finished 15-17 and last in the conference at 5-13.

Washington lost leading scorers Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, who left after one year for the NBA draft.

The Huskies appear to be a guard-heavy team that’s going to lean on senior high-flying sensation Nazhiah Carter (12.2 points per game), their top returning scoring leader, and junior point guard Quade Green (11.6 ppg.), who was academically disqualified during the second half of the season.