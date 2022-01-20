The Huskies’ COVID issues continued this week as coach Mike Hopkins was placed in COVID protocol and will miss the UW men’s basketball team’s game against Oregon State in Corvallis, the team announced hours before the game Thursday. Assistant coach Will Conroy steps in as acting head coach.

The Huskies (8-7, 3-2) have had their schedule upended due to COVID this season, including postponed games against UCLA, Washington State and a canceled game at Gonzaga. Washington partially shut down the program for two weeks in late November and early December after several players and assistants tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this month, Hopkins talked about the difficulty of playing through a pandemic and dealing with the uncertainty of COVID, urging the team to “control what you can control.”

“Lose a player, lose a coach or can’t practice, those types of things are things you can’t control,” he said ahead of UW’s Pac-12 opener against Arizona. “So it just becomes, be the best you can every day. That’s what you can control. Just try to be the best you can. That’s been kind of our motto moving forward. That’s all we can do.”

The latest disruption comes on the heels of UW’s sweep of Cal and Stanford last week and a high point thus far in a previously disappointing season.

