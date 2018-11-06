Who and what to watch for when Washington begins its men's basketball season Tuesday against Western Kentucky.

WASHINGTON MEN’S BASKETBALL

Coach: Mike Hopkins, second year.

2017-18: 21-13 overall, 10-8 Pac-12 (tied, sixth).

Starters returning: Five.



PLAYERS TO WATCH

Noah Dickerson, F, 6-8, Sr. – All-Pac-12 first-team selection who averaged 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor last season. Undersized big man, but incredibly productive in the low post.

Matisse Thybulle, G, 6-5, Sr. –Pac-12 defensive player of the year winner who led the league with 101 steals last season. Also had 49 blocks while averaging 11.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Jaylen Nowell, G, 6-4, So. – Runner-up for the Pac-12 freshman of the year last season after averaging a team-high 16.0 points. Lethal scorer who tallied a personal best 32 points in his Husky debut.

THE SKINNY

No. 25 Washington returned to the preseason poll for the first time in eight years and was picked third in the Pac-12 media poll, which reflects the optimism in a team that boasts the highest percentage of returning minutes and scoring (95.9 percent) among Power 5 programs. Senior guard David Crisp, who averaged 11.6 points last season, has tallied 20 points in two exhibition games and likely will have to log heavy minutes once again. He averaged a team-high 34.6 minutes last season. UW is loaded with role players who provided major contributions at times last season, including guards Dominic Green and Nahziah Carter and forwards Sam Timmins and Hameir Wright. The Huskies outscored opponents by an average of 1.6 points, but they struggled with rebounding and ranked near the bottom of the Pac-12 in assists. If Hopkins can get Washington to improve across the board, then UW should make its first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2011.

[UW MBB | Fantastic Foursome: UW’s seniors look back on their journey, quiz each other and talk about legacies]