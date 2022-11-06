The Washington men’s and women’s basketball teams begin the 2022-23 season with Monday’s doubleheader at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The UW women tip off at 5 p.m. in a nonconference game against Utah Tech. The UW men get things rolling at 8 p.m. with a matchup versus Weber State.

Monday’s doubleheader is the first of six for the Husky programs this season.

Last year, Mike Hopkins and the UW men were stunned and embarrassed following a 71-64 defeat against Northern Illinois in the season opener.

The Huskies fell behind by 16 points in the first half and took a one-point led in the final 5½ minutes before surrendering a 15-2 run and falling apart at the end.

At the time, Hopkins attributed the upset loss to shoddy shot selection (UW was 26.7% from the field, including 3 of 18 on three-pointers) and a lack of continuity with a UW team that brought in seven newcomers, including five transfers.

For the second straight year, Washington brings in seven newcomers, but Hopkins hopes for far early results than last season’s 5-5 record in nonconference games. The Huskies finished 17-15.

“You can’t skip steps,” Hopkins said when asked about the inevitable growing pains of team with just six returners. “You got to just go through and give it everything you got.

“We got to be focus when we talk about Weber State. We got to be locked in what we’re trying to do and then we got to do our best job executing. We probably will break down 3-4 times, but how do we respond to that? … It’s like that old saying, they might get you once, but they better not get you twice.”

Meanwhile, the Husky women are also breaking in six newcomers and looking to start a four-game homestand on a positive note.

“I would say this for our incoming players and our returning players both, I think the energy in the building and the way they’re working,

their commitment to one another, the culture that this team has is pretty special,” coach Tina Langley said. “Very selfless and hardworking. That’s who we want to be as a program.”

Last year, UW was 5-3 in nonconference games and 7-16 overall.