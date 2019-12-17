In each of their past two meetings, Seattle University had chances in the final minutes to upset Washington only to watch their cross-town rival pull away at the end.

On Tuesday night, the Redhawks stayed close until the final eight minutes when the No. 22-ranked Huskies used a 29-9 run to close the game and capture their 15th straight win in the series – an 81-59 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“They came out scrapping today,” sophomore guard Quade Green said. “Seattle U came out playing today. They didn’t back down from no competition. We just out-toughed them late in the game.”

Neither team led by more than six points in the first 32 minutes and Washington was up 52-50 when Hameir Wright canned a three-pointer with 8:21 left to give the Huskies a little bit of separation.

Ultimately, the Redhawks buckled against a brutal assault from freshman forward Isaiah Stewart who dashed, darted and danced around SU forward Myles Carter for a career-high 27 points and 13 rebounds

“When the ball goes inside, usually they double down and someone gets a wide-open 3,” said Stewart, who recorded his fourth double-double performance of the season. “Or if they play me 1-on-1, I try my best to get a quick bucket.”

Seattle U might have doubled Stewart inside if not for the redhot-shooting of Green, who canned 3 of his 4 three-pointers in the first half, and finished with a season-high-tying 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting.

“We got to feed him,” Green said of Stewart. “He’s 20 points every game. Just feed him and he’s going to make the right decisions. Just trusting him.”

Against SU’s four-guard lineup, Stewart canned 11 of 14 field goals and was 5 of 8 on free throws.

The Redhawks became particularly vulnerable in the second half when senior forward Carter injured his ankle and backup center Jordan Dallas fouled out, which left SU with just one player in the rotation taller than 6 feet 6.

“They went inside when we got hurt,” SU coach Jim Hayford said. “(Stewart) was kicking our tails inside. We were trying to play them with (Riley) Grigsby and (Mattia) Da Campo who are both 6-6 on a good day. He’s a potential All-American basketball player and he was too much man for us.”

Seattle University countered with a 21-point assault from Terrell Brown and Morgan Means’ 13, but the undersized Redhawks ran out of offensive options at the end.

The Huskies assigned junior guard Nahziah Carter to Brown, who scored just six points in the second half.

“They’re a top-25 team and they showed it in the last 8-9 minutes,” Hayford said. “The way that game turned into that last eight minutes, you better be making all of your shots. … And then it got away from us.”

Washington, which entered the game averaging 15 turnovers, once again had difficulties avoiding mistakes and turned the ball over nine times in the first half on a variety of miscues including two carrying violations, two traveling infractions and an assortment of bad passes.

Seattle U, which committed just five turnovers in the first half, turned UW’s turnovers into nine points before the break.

And perhaps fittingly, the first half ended with a Washington turnover before the Redhawks took a 33-32 lead into the break.

However, UW had just five turnovers after halftime and outscored SU 49-26 in the second half.

“Seattle U came out and they were playing really, really hard,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said. “I felt our guys we just looked a little lethargic on defense. We were settling for jump shots a lot.

“In the second half, we had to be more aggressive. We had to get it inside. We had to try get to the foul line and most importantly we had to get some stops. … It took a long time to get that separation, but when we did it was good.”

During the decisive spurt at the end, Stewart scored nine points and Green had seven. Jaden McDaniels tallied six of his 10 points during the run and Carter finished the game with an alley-oop slam dunk in the final seconds.

Washington (8-2), which posted a 6-1 record during its seven-game homestand, heads to Hawaii as the favorite in the Diamond Head Classic, which begins Sunday against Ball State.

Meanwhile, Seattle U, which had its four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 4-31 all-time against Washington, returns to the court Saturday at home against Florida A&M.

The Huskies have dominated the neighborhood rivalry, but Tuesday’s 22-point margin doesn’t accurately reflect the gap between the two programs separated by just four miles.

“It’s going to take a lot of things to go our way and we’re going to execute the game plan all 40 minutes and we’re going to need to make a little magic,” Hayford said when asked what’s it going to take to finally topple UW. “That’s the beauty of basketball. It can be done. The odds are against us, but we’re going to keep going at them and trying.”

Notes:

— McDaniels switched to jersey No. 0 after wearing 4 to start the season.

— UW freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis will redshirt this season, Hopkins said.

— Sophomore reserve center Bryan Penn-Johnson remained home due to the flu.