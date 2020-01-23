SALT LAKE CITY – Earlier this week, Mike Hopkins revealed a statistic about the Washington Huskies that caused him to grimace.

“In the last five minutes of games in Pac-12 games, teams are shooting 72 percent from the two-point line and 8 for 11 from the three-point line,” the UW coach said. “Those are staggering numbers.”

Hopkins added: “We got to be a little bit tougher. We got to be a little bit greedier. We got to be a little bit more aware, especially at the end of games.”

The Huskies didn’t get the message.

For the second straight game, Washington squandered a double-digit second-half lead and fell 67-66 against Utah at Huntsman Center.

The Huskies were up 12 points (52-40) with 8:14 left and clung to a precarious 56-50 lead entering the final five minutes against a hard-charging Utes team that pressed, trapped and harassed UW during a frantic comeback bid.

Jaden McDaniels punctuated Washington’s late-game collapse with a technical foul – his fourth of the season. Seconds later, the UW forward fouled Rylan Jones on a three-pointer to pick up his fifth.

Advertising

Jones hit two of three free throws to cut UW’s lead to 62-61 with 2:04 left.

Washington led 66-61 before Utah closed the game with a 6-0 run.

Jones scored the winning points on a two free throws with 14.1 seconds left.

At the other end, Jamal Bey drew an offensive foul while driving to the rim and Washington (12-8, 2-5) fell for the sixth time in the past eight games.

McDaniels scored 14 points, Isaiah Stewart 13, Hameir Wright 12 and Nahziah Carter 10 for the Huskies.

Riley Battin led the Utes (11-7, 2-4) with 17 points. Timmy Allen and Jones each scored 13.

Advertising

In their previous seven games, the Huskies held opponents to an average of 25.7 points during during the first half and led at the break five times.

However, Washington posted a 2-5 record during the stretch.

On Thursday, Washington fell behind 7-0 at the start and trailed 10-4 before using a 10-0 run to take its first lead.

Wright began the spurt with a three-pointer, RaeQuan Battle followed with a fast-break dunk and a three-pointer and Carter’s layup gave the Huskies a 14-10 lead.

Thanks to a balanced scoring attack and a stingy defense that held Utah to 2-of-12 shooting on three-pointers, Washington remained in control for the rest of the first half and took a 28-24 lead into halftime.