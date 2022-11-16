A big assist from Quincy Pondexter helped the Washington men’s basketball team land four-star prospect Wesley Yates III, who is one of the highest-rated recruits in Husky history.

Yates, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, is ranked No. 37 on ESPN’s Top 100 list.

The Beaumont, Texas, native spurned offers from Gonzaga, Stanford, Baylor, Memphis, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas and Houston in part to join his cousin Pondexter, a Husky assistant and former UW star forward who played seven seasons in the NBA.

“The family that I have out there and (Pondexter) playing in the NBA, I feel like he’ll push me to my limits,” Yates reportedly said last month during a ceremony when he committed to Washington. “I trust him with my development.

“It’s hard to tell so many schools no. I could have picked any of my nine schools, and it wouldn’t have been a bad decision. I had to figure out what was best for me, and I felt most comfortable at Washington.”

Yates, who is expected to wear No. 20 at UW like Pondexter, averaged 19.7 points and 4.0 rebounds last season while leading Beaumont United, to a 36-3 record and a consecutive 5A championship. He was named to the 2023 Naismith High School Trophy Preseason Watch List.

According to 247sports.com, Yates is the eighth-highest rated prospect to sign with UW following Isaiah Stewart (2019), Markelle Fultz (2016), Martell Webster (2005), Spencer Hawes (2006), Jaden McDaniels (2019), Abdul Gaddy (2009) and Tony Wroten Jr. (2011).

Washington received a verbal commitment from Seattle Prep forward Christian King, who is the son of former Seattle Sonic Rich King.

The Huskies’ 2023 recruiting class is ranked eighth in the Pac-12 by 247sports.